Killeen ribbon-cutting ceremonies
Three business ribbon-cutting ceremonies are planned by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s Welcome Council and staff, including: We Play Drop Zone, 1709 Old FM 440 Road, 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 24, and MasTec, 2100 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 25. Firestone Complete Auto Care will celebrate a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s Welcome Council and staff from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at 2505 Trimmier Road in Killeen.
Senior community health screening
Central Texas Home Builders Association is hosting Life Line Screening, the nation’s leading provider of preventive health screenings from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 445 E. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights. The screenings offer a five-test package to check for risk of stroke, cardiovascular disease and other chronic conditions. The combination of these tests help detect problems before symptoms appear. Call 800-690-0323 to register.
Candidate meet and greet
Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event to meet candidates for a number of political offices included in the March 3 primary elections: Coryell County sheriff, Coryell County commissioner precinct 3, Coryell County constable precincts 2 and 3, Coryell County Republican Party chair, state representative District 59, state senate District 24 and U.S. Congressional District 25. The event is scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the Copperas Cove Independent School district boardroom, 408 S. Main St. For more information, contact the Chamber at 254-547-7571 or chamber@copperascove.com.
Greater Killeen Young Professionals luncheon
Join the Greater Killeen Young Professionals for their first luncheon of the year beginning at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 27 at Brick & Barrel, 415 N. Gray St. Hosted by A+ Federal Credit Union, this month’s meeting topic will be “What’s happening your 2020 paycheck?” and will feature several different topics related to getting one’s finances on track. GKYP luncheons are free for members, and $10 for non-members. For more information, contact Jasmine at Jasmine@killeenchamber.com or at 254-526-9551.
Following the luncheon, a gathering is planned to celebrate completion of the Gray Street Mural, and the launch of the GKYP dedication to downtown Killeen’s prosperity. The mural, hailed as the first of future downtown mural projects, was completed by Joe Perez III of Joe Perez Artwork. The public is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting and photo op event beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Business and marketing class registration
Bottomless ENT of Killeen announces a Millionaire Mastery Class from 3 to 6 p.m. March 8 that is designed to provide new ideas, strategies, and ways to make money for both aspiring and seasoned entrepreneurs in any industry. Special guest is Tiana Von Johnson, and registration is free online at Tinyurl.com/Tianaintexas, with a charge of $30 at the door the day of the event. A light lunch will be provided for the first 50 attendees. For more information call Marcus at 254-226-8915.
Wounded Spirits PTSD program
All PTSD sufferers, along with family members and friends ages 14 and up, are invited to attend the ongoing “Wounded Spirits” PTSD program at Victory Baptist Church, 502 W. Business 190, in Copperas Cove. This free 13-week program continues from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through May 7. Topics to be addressed include PTSD-related addiction, fear and anxiety, guilt and survivor’s guilt, anger and irritability, nightmares and flashbacks, apathy, avoiding conflicts, pornography and sex addiction, suicide. For more information and to register, go to: http://forthoodwoundedspirits.com/register.
Higher Education report luncheon
Harrison Keller, Texas Commissioner for Higher Education, is the scheduled guest speaker for a luncheon beginning at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at Central Texas College, and hosted by CTC and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. Keller is to talk about higher education issues, and particularly the value and role of community colleges in meeting the TX 60X30 initiative. For tickets and other information, contact the Killeen chamber.
NAACP Scholarship Banquet
Killeen’s NAACP branch 47th annual Freedom Fund Scholarship Banquet is scheduled beginning at 6:15 p.m. Friday, March 20 at the Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. Tickets are $40 each, and $350 for a reserved table of eight. Scheduled guest speaker for the event is Texas Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas. For more information, contact President Driver-Moultrie at 254-338-1562.
Belton Chamber of Commerce monthly events
The Belton Chamber’s regular monthly event schedule includes: Chamber Coffee Connection, the last Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m., Belton Chamber of Commerce office, 412 E. Central Ave. Enjoy coffee and meet new people while learning about what is going on in the community.
Shakers & Stirrers – High-Speed Networking Lunch, the third Friday of the month, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a different business location each month. Have lunch, meet new people and business connections, and play networking games. Registration for this event is required. Contact the Chamber for more information.
Business After Hours, the first Thursday of the month at 5:15 p.m., at a different business location each month. Network and mingle with other like-minded people in a relaxed environment after hours. Contact the Chamber for details on this event.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.