Shop Small – Small Business Saturday planned this weekend in Copperas Cove at shopping center
Copperas Cove business owners are encouraged to participate in this year’s Shop Small initiative to support local merchants on Small Business Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. Nov. 28 at Cove Terrace Shopping Center.
Hosted by the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce, this event is designed to celebrate small business and promote local shopping. Businesses are encouraged to offer discounts, decorate with “Small Business Saturday” balloons, and hand out coupons. For more information, contact Liz Sherman at 254-547-7571 or activities@copperascove.com.
Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce plans business ribbon-cutting on Dec. 9
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, to celebrate Amy’s Attic Self Storage at 800 Prospector Trail. Contact the Harker Heights chamber for details.
26th annual Krist Kindl Markt celebration kicks off Dec. 3 in Copperas Cove at the Civic Center
Copperas Cove’s 26th annual Krist Kindl Markt celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 at the Civic Center in City Park. A virtual tree lighting ceremony gets the party started, and Saturday evening will feature a drive-through lighted static display Christmas Parade. Plenty of holiday shopping will be available, along with food and fun. Face coverings are required and social distancing guidelines followed.
Event hours are: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3; 5-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6. For more information, contact the Copperas Cove chamber.
Public Policy Council and public safety luncheon set Dec. 9 at Grace Christian Center in Killeen
Public safety concerns are to be discussed during a luncheon hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce beginning at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road. Scheduled guest speakers include officials from the city of Killeen, Killeen Independent School District, and Fort Hood.
To help reach as many people as possible and adhere to current COVID-19 safety guidelines, a virtual ticket is available for purchase that will include speaker presentations and digital networking but will not include lunch.
For those who would like to attend in person, all state and county guidelines will be followed. For more information contact the Killeen chamber.
Free COVID-19 virtual counseling service offered by phone or tele-video
Texans Recovering Together COVID-19 Virtual Counseling Program offers free, short-term crisis counseling by phone or tele-video for individuals, families, and groups living in Bastrop, Bell, Burnet, Caldwell, Coryell, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Lampasas, Lee, Milam and Williamson counties.
The program operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.to 5p.m., and will respond to requests for counseling within one hour if received before 5 p.m. on a business day. Counseling may include resource navigation, grief support, coping skill development, psychoeducation, problem-solving, linkage to available support groups, and more. The program is made possible through FEMA and Texas Health and Human Services. Teams members come from Central Counties Services and Bluebonnet Trails Community Services. For more information, go to: https://centralcountiesservices.org/2020/06/request-covid-19-crisis-counseling/.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
Compiled by John Clark
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.