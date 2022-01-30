Networking event for local business owners scheduled for Feb. 1
Network In Action Central Texas is hosting its Belton and Temple Area Business Networking event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St., Belton.
Network In Action is an organization that aims to provide tools, resources, and face-to-face connections to members looking to grow their businesses. Go to www.networkinaction.com to learn more.
Huntington Learning Center ribbon cutting set for Feb. 4 in Temple
The Huntington Learning Center, 9325 Tarver Drive in Temple, will host a ribbon-cutting event at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 4.
The center offers test prep and tutoring services for school age children. Go to https://huntingtonhelps.com for more information.
Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 fundraiser to benefit ATA on Feb. 7
All Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 locations invite the public to a fundraiser to support the American Tinnitus Association (ATA) Feb. 7.
The restaurants will donate 100% of all profits on this day to the organizationto honor the company’s late Founder Kent Taylor. Additionally,10%of proceeds from online sales of all Texas Roadhouse and ATA co-branded gift cards will benefit the ATA through March 31. Gift cards are available online at www.texasroadhouse.com.
More than 50 million Americans battle some form of tinnitus, according to the ATA.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas celebrates new location Feb. 5
Operation Stand Down Central Texas, 201 Carpenter St. in Copperas Cove, will host a grand opening to celebrate its new building and location at 11 a.m. Feb. 5.
The organization assists homeless veterans and their families in the surrounding Central Texas area by providing short-term resources and access to basic necessities while raising awareness in the community.
Belton Chamber Awards Banquet scheduled for Feb. 3 at Expo Center
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce annual Awards Banquet will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton.
Awards will be given to various local businesses, the citizen of the year, and board members will be recognized for their work at this event.
Individual tickets are $50 each, and tables with eight seats are $500. Tickets include dinner and entertainment. Go to https://bit.ly/3AGS3qp to purchase in advance.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line. Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
• Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
• What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
• What does your business do?
• History of the business.
