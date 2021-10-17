McDonald’s to host three-day hiring event beginning Oct. 19
Local McDonald’s restaurants are seeking additional employees to join their teams to meet an increase in customer traffic.
Participating restaurants will conduct a three-day hiring event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19-21.Both full- and part-time opportunities are available based on individual restaurant needs.
“We are proud that McDonald’s provides outstanding opportunities for everyone and offers flexible scheduling, tuition assistance programs, a competitive starting wage, and the chance to advance quickly to our management team,”said local Owner/Operator Cindi Ferguson in a press release. “It does not matter if you are looking for your first job and work just a few hours a day or are looking to establish yourself in a long-term career.”
Interested applicants may apply in person or pick up an application at any participating restaurant, online at careers.mcdonalds.com, or by texting APPLY to 38000.
Third House Session with Rep. Hugh Shine scheduled for Oct. 18
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, will attend the Third House Session from 7 to 8 a.m. Oct. 18 at the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, 412 E. Central Ave., Belton.
Attendees will have the opportunity to directly ask questions and receive legislative updates from Rep. Shine at this event.
This session will be conducted both in-person and on Zoom. Go to https://bit.ly/3aHe1gS to register in advance and make an attendance selection.
Killeen Chamber’s Third Thursday Mixer scheduled for Oct. 21
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will host its Third Thursday Mixer event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Milestone Memories and Events, 2501 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen.
This event is an opportunity for members to network and socialize with one another. Email raychel@killeenchamber.com for questions or more information.
Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce seeking membership director
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for a new member to join its team in the role of membership director.
Interested applicants should send a resumé and cover letter to president@copperascove.com.
Heights Chamber Military Affairs Luncheon set Oct. 21
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee Luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at Central Texas Home Builders Association, 445 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights.
The luncheon will feature guest speaker from Fort Hood, Col. Kevin Bradley, commander of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
Lunch will be included for current committee members; cost is $15 for non-members.
Reserve a spot by calling 254-699-4999 or emailing harkerheightschamber@hhchamber.com no later than Oct. 18.
Workforce Solutions hosting hiring event Oct. 19 in Temple
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas will host an in-person hiring event with Worldclass Management, Inc. from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Temple Center, 201 Santa Fe Way.
Those seeking open positions in maintenance and repair are encouraged to attend.
Contact Michelle Garcia at michelle.garcia@workfocesolutionsctx.com or 254-742-4549 for more information.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line. Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
• Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
• What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
• What does your business do?
• History of the business.
Compiled by Brittany Sodic
