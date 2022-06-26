Ribbon cutting: Integrity Nail Bar grand opening to be June 27
Integrity Nail Bar will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening event will be from 11:07 a.m. to 12:07 p.m. June 27 at 4310 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen.
The nail bar offers services like manicures, pedicures, waxing, facials, lashes, and more. Go to https://integritynailbar.com for more information.
Free marketing workshop to be June 28 at Cinergy Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation will host a business workshop, “The 4Ps of Marketing,” from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. June 28 at Cinergy Copperas Cove, 402 Constitution Drive.
The workshop will be facilitated by Dr. Chastity Clemons, business professor at Central Texas College. The topic will focus on the four key elements of marketing: product, price, place, and promotion.
The event is free but registration is required. Go to https://bit.ly/3A3MfsO for registration and more information.
The Training Center celebrates 10-year anniversary with ribbon cutting
The Training Center of Central Texas will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting at noon June 29 at 465 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen.
The center offers educational programs for dental and medical assistants; technicians in the health, construction, and energy industries; and more. Go to https://www.centextraining.com to learn more.
Free FlexJobs membership for military spouses available
Spouse Education and Career Opportunities is offering military spouses a free yearlong membership to FlexJobs, which is an online job search site that specializes in flexible and remote job openings.
The initiative will allow access to the site, hosting more than 25,000 job postings in a variety of fields and experience levels for full-time, part-time, and temporary work. It also includes unlimited and free support from SECO career coaches.
Call Military OneSource at 800-342-9647 or go to https://bit.ly/3Onsb8Y to register for the subscription, which is offered in limited quantities.
Florence Chamber of Commerce monthly meeting June 28
The Florence Chamber of Commerce will gather for its monthly meeting from noon to 1 p.m. June 28 at 301 Brewster St., Florence.
The chamber meets every fourth Tuesday of each month.
Integrity Rehab + Home Health ribbon cutting June 30
Integrity Rehab + Home Health will celebrate its new location, at 3700 S. WS Young Drive in Killeen, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. June 30.
Integrity offers physical therapy, rehabilitation, and home healthcare services to the community.
Go to https://www.integrityrehab.net to learn more.
Killeen ISD job applications open
Killeen ISD is looking to fill a number of open positions for the 2022-23 academic year.
Positions for teaching, support services, administration, custodial care, special education, and more are available.
Go to https://bit.ly/39QUait to find a complete list of open positions and to submit employment applications online.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line.
Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.