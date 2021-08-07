Modern Tribe Bookshop selling tickets for Killeen Poetry Slam
Modern Tribe Bookshop, 2710 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen, is now selling tickets for the Killeen Poetry Slam and Rhythm & Vibes music showcase to begin at 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
General admission tickets are $15 in advance through the bookstore or $20 at the door. Businesses can also register as vendors for the event for $50 at https://bit.ly/37of4Rb.
Modern Tribe Bookshop opened its physical location earlier this summer and is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m.Sunday.
Boys & Girls Clubs seeking new hires at job fair Aug. 9
Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas, 5100 Trimmier Road, Killeen, is hosting a job fair from 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 9 for part-time and full-time positions.
Onsite interviews for program directors, unit directors, youth development staff, and CDL bus drivers. Please bring a resume and two forms of identification.Hiring bonuses of $400 will be offered for all full-time positions and $200 for all part-time positions.
View the available job listings at https://bgctx.plansource.com/jobsearch/ or call 254-699-5808 for more information.
Veronica Logan of State Farm Insurance to host ribbon cutting
State Farm Insurance Agent Veronica Logan will host a ribbon cutting event with the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at 608 S. Main St., Belton.
This event is free and open to the public.
Harker Heights Chamber to host member mixer events this week
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly Coffee Connection event from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Central Texas Athletic Club, 701 Sun Meadows Drive, Harker Heights.
There will also be a Business After Hours mixer from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 hosted by Harper-Talasek Funeral Home, 506 N. 38th St., Killeen.
These events offer an opportunity for chamber members to meet and network amongst one another.
Ables Top Hat Home Services to have ribbon cutting ceremony
Ables Top Hat Home Services will celebrate a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, 552 E. Farm-to-Market 2410.
The company specializes in chimney inspection and sweeping, dryer vent cleaning, fireplace and chimney repairs, and fire extinguishers. Go to https://ablestophat.com for more information.
Copperas Cove Chamber to gather for member events this week
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Bonus Chamber Mixer event at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Camp Caylor, 146 County Road 4814, Copperas Cove.
There will also be the monthly Coffee and Commerce event at 8 a.m. Aug. 13 at First National Bank Texas, 107 W. Highway 190, Copperas Cove. The Coffee and Commerce events occur every second Friday of the month and are hosted by a different chamber member.
These events will allow members to meet, learn about new information, and network with fellow business owners. Call 254-547-7571 for more information.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
• Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
• What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
• What does your business do?
• History of the business.
