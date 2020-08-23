Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity office manager earns statewide recognition for excellence
Pamela Wilson, office manager at Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, received recognition for excellence from the Habitat for Humanity Texas state office as one of the statewide leaders in completion of learning opportunities.
“The nonprofit sector is one of the largest sectors in the nation’s economy. It’s imperative to provide a culture of continuous improvement and up-to-date information to make sure all non-profits continue to face challenges with professionalism,” said Amy Ledbetter Parham, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Texas. “Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity is on the forefront of not only providing opportunities for their homeowners and community, but opportunities for their own staff to excel. That kind of commitment helps nonprofits fulfill their mission, in good times and challenging times. It builds resilience. Pamela Wilson’s recognition is proof of Fort Hood’s culture of excellence.”
CEO Kenneth Cates provided the opportunity for 18 people from the affiliate to participate in the 50 online training courses provided at this summer’s Lone Star Series offered by Habitat for Humanity Texas.
“Pam has become a faithful and strong leader within our affiliate. She has been able to help provide hope for our families, where despair once prevailed. Her dedication to our affiliate and families has been a blessing to our community. We are excited to see her being recognized among other dedicated Habitat affiliates across the great state of Texas,” Cates said.
Habitat for Humanity Texas is dedicated to empowering all 71 Texas local offices to carry out the mission of putting God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. For more information about Habitat for Humanity Texas, please visit our website at www.habitattexas.org.
Since Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity began in 1994, they have been building and renovating homes and revitalizing neighborhoods in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas Counties. They are working tirelessly to build 50 homes, repair 50 homes, and clean up 10 neighborhoods in five years through revitalization programs. For more information, visit their website at https://www.fhahfh.org/.
Free short-term crisis COVID-19 counseling service offered
Texans Recovering Together COVID-19 Virtual Counseling Program offers free, short-term crisis counseling by phone or tele-video for individuals, families, and groups living in Bastrop, Bell, Burnet, Caldwell, Coryell, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Lampasas, Lee, Milam and Williamson counties.
The program operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.to 5p.m., and will respond to requests for counseling within one hour if received before 5 p.m. on a business day.
Counseling may include resource navigation, grief support, coping skill development, psychoeducation, problem-solving, linkage to available support groups, and more. The program is made possible through FEMA and Texas Health and Human Services.
Teams members come from Central Counties Services and Bluebonnet Trails Community Services. For more information, go to: https://centralcountiesservices.org/2020/06/request-covid-19-crisis-counseling/.
Walmart drive-in movies in Killeen, Harker Heights sold out at local sites
Walmart is inviting families to participate in a series of upcoming outdoor movie nights at various locations across the country, including Killeen and Harker Heights.
This free-of-charge “pop-up” event is touring the country and scheduled to come to Central Texas in September and October. Sound for the drive-in style movies will come via FM radio, including car radios. Parking spaces will be marked for social distancing. Alcohol is not allowed.
Guests are asked to stay inside their car at all times. A mask is required anytime guests are outside of their vehicle. You must arrive in a vehicle, and you can bring as many people are there are seatbelts.
Scheduled show times include Sept. 11-12 in Harker Heights, and Sept. 15-16 and Oct. 16-17 in Killeen. Those shows are sold out right now, but registration may re-open and more tickets could be made available. Go to https://thewalmartdrivein.com/ for more information.
87th annual Killeen chamber banquet set for Sept. 17 at conference center
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s 87th annual membership banquet is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
This event is billed as the area’s most prestigious gathering of the business community, and an opportunity to celebrate chamber members. Tables will seat eight guests. Dress is business formal.
The evening begins with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., followed by dinner, awards, and guest speaker Dr. Henry Cloud, leadership expert and best-selling author.
For more information, contact Nichole at 254-526-955.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
Compiled by John Clark
