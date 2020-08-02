Virtual chamber networking and news
A business networking event is planned by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce via closed Zoom teleconferencing on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Registration at least one day in advance is required to attend. Call the chamber at 254-526-9551 for details.
Good morning Bell County economic update scheduled for Aug. 11
Mark Vitner, senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities, is scheduled to lead a discussion of the mid-year report on the U.S. economy and Texas economy beginning at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, via Zoom teleconferencing.
Join the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce from your phone or computer for this meeting. Meeting I.D. is 886 8047 9973. Password: 743389. Contact the Heights chamber for more information.
Cavender’s partners with Special Olympics Texas for sixth year in row
Cavender’s is partnering with Special Olympics Texas for the sixth year in a row to sell paper torches at each of the western wear and boot retailer’s 57 Texas stores to raise money to help support athletes, competitions, training and other SOTX programs.
Paper torches will be available at the checkout counter for $1, $5, or $10 from July 6 through Aug. 6, and can be personalized with the buyer’s name or the name of a loved one to honor.
Funds raised will go toward providing quality sports competition and training, as well as virtual opportunities and increased safety protocols, for more than 58,800 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in the state.
“These are trying times for all companies and organizations, but despite that, Cavender’s continues to show its generosity. Their continued support of Special Olympics Texas means the world to the athletes and allows individuals with and without intellectual disability to further the inclusion revolution,” said Miguel Quezada, chief development officer for Special Olympics Texas.
The cowboy boot and western wear retailer has been a supporter of SOTX since 2015, raising nearly $100,000 over five years. In addition to the paper torch campaign, Cavender’s has been the presenting sponsor for SOTX’s statewide equestrian competition for many years, which is held each year in May at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan for nearly 200 athletes.
Cavender’s is a family-owned and operated western wear retailer based in Texas with 85 stores located across 12 states.
87th annual Killeen chamber banquet set
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s 87th annual membership banquet is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
This event is billed as the area’s most prestigious gathering of the business community, and an opportunity to celebrate chamber members. Tables will seat eight guests. Dress is business formal. The evening begins with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., followed by dinner, awards, and guest speaker Dr. Henry Cloud, leadership expert and best-selling author. For more information, contact Nichole at 254-526-955.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
