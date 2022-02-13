Kylan Jefferson joins EXIT Heart of Texas Realty office in Killeen
EXIT Heart of Texas Realty announced that Kylan Jefferson recently joined its team of real estate sales professionals.
EXIT Heart of Texas Realty, 4003 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 106, Killeen, isa member of EXIT Realty Corp.USA’s network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
EXIT Realty is a full-service real estate franchisor with offices across North America. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund and, to-date, $6.8 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please go to www.exitrealty.comand www.joinexitrealty.com.
Killeen Chamber mixer scheduled for Feb. 17 at Keller Williams Realty
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Third Thursday Mixer at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the i35 Group at Keller Williams Realty, 300 W. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen.
This free event will allow chamber members to network and meet one another. Email raychel@killeenchamber.com for questions.
Businesses Against Human Trafficking Seminar slated Feb. 17
Aware Central Texas will host a free Businesses Against Human Trafficking Seminar at noon Feb. 17 at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, 552 E. Farm-to-Market 2410, Suite B, Harker Heights.
Attendees will learn more about the issue and receive a certification confirming thattheir individual businesseshave adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards human trafficking.
Registration is required by Feb. 15 by going to https://bit.ly/3HLlP00 to sign up.
Aware Central Texas is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a collective response to those who have experienced violence and trauma in Central Texas. Go to www.awarecentraltexas.org for more information.
Garrison commander to speak at Military Affairs Luncheon on March 3
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee is hosting its Military Affairs Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 3 at Central Texas Home Builders Association, 445 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights.
Garrison Commander Col. Chad R. Foster is the featured speaker and will deliver a Fort Hood Garrison update to attendees.
Lunch is $20 per person for non-MAC members, and free for current MAC members. RSVP by calling the chamber at 254-699-4999 or emailing harkerheightschamber@hhchamber.com.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line. Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
• Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
• What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
• What does your business do?
• History of the business.
