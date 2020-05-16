Serving our heroes program ongoing
Two dates are left this month to participate in the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s Serving Our Heroes program to honor area police officer, firefighters, EMS workers, and hospital personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each Friday, the chamber will deliver gift cards to groups of key first responders, and donations are being accepted to fund this giveaway.
All gift cards will be from various chamber member restaurants, bakers, and caterers.
Another way to support the program is by sending a card or color picture to the Killeen chamber, and those will be delivered along with gift cards. Please include the following designation on card or picture envelopes:
To a brave (police officer, firefighter, nurse, healthcare worker)
c/o Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce
P.O. Box 548
Killeen, Texas 76540
#KilleenStrong
Other ways to participate include wearing blue on Friday, and posting a picture on your favorite social media channel (#KilleenStrong#ServingOurHeroes). And residents may “chalk your walk,” with an encouraging message written in chalk on your driveway, thanking all our front-line workers.
Heights chamber helps businesses during COVID-19
To help small businesses with changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce is implementing a series of new support programs, including:
1. GiftFly — an eGift card platform for local businesses allowing shoppers to buy and send gift cards via email and text directly from the merchant. The Harker Heights chamber has partnered with GiftFly to offer this service free to small businesses in the community. https://www.giftfly.com/signup/QHKE-X7HW-U5Y5
2. Support Local with USA Today — Support Local is a national initiative marketing local businesses on the USA Today website and allowing them to sell gift cards on a local and national level. This a free program that the Harker Heights chamber has introduced to local businesses, allowing them to connect with new customers and broaden their business base. https://supportlocal.usatoday.com/
3. #TogetherWeAreStronger T-shirt campaign — The Harker Heights chamber has partnered with Logos in Thread (a local small business) to create a #TogetherWeAreStronger T-shirt. A portion of the proceeds go to local business: http://www.centexlocal.com/
4. Spectrum Reach partnership: The Harker Heights chamber has partnered with Spectrum Reach to develop a community give-back program. The program includes a free commercial to any small business (no purchase required) plus an added bonus of 20-percent off with a new advertising schedule.
“The Harker Heights chamber is committed to providing our community with advocacy, value and excellence,” said Heights Chamber president Gina Pence. “As the journey continues down this uncertain path, we will continue to provide key resource for our members to help them create their own path through the challenges COVID-19 are presenting.”
Anyone who has questions about the programs or is interested in participating is asked to contact Pence at Gina@hhchamber.com or 254-258-5726. Connect with the chamber at www.hhchamber.com or on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
Caliber Collision introduces new service program for COVID-19
Caliber Collision in Killeen announced a new “Restoring You” program to honor and provide assistance to area frontline medical personnel, health care workers, and first-responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Featured services for this special offer include such things as “contactless” vehicle pickup and delivery, and deductible assistance, as needed.
For more information, go to: calibercollision.com/restoring-you
Webinars help local businesses navigate COVID-19 issues
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce has been hard at work creating and sharing content to help local business owners and residents navigate the many unprecedented challenges being faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chamber has hosted a variety of webinars on Facebook Live to share recent developments and insight from subject matter experts.
The community is invited to view and share these informative videos at facebook.com/killeenchamber/videos, or youtube.com/KilleenChamber. Topics presented to date include:
• Understanding the SBA Disaster Loans & Forms
• How Small Businesses Can Survive the Coronavirus
• Entrepreneurs Adapt!
• Understanding the new Paycheck Protection Program
• The Coronavirus is in Bell County, now what?
• Technology: Business Going Digital
• Let’s Talk Effective Social Media
• Social Media in a Pandemic
Additional webinars are being presented weekly on Facebook Live, including:
• Keeping Your Family Busy, date & time TBA
• Staying Sane in Self-Quarantine, date & time TBA
Those unable to watch the videos live can view them after they air on the Killeen chamber Facebook and YouTube pages. Additional videos will be shared as they are scheduled.
Additionally, the chamber has posted COVID-19 resources for employees and small businesses at killeenchamber.com/covid_19. This page is updated regularly and includes information about small business loans, the Paycheck Protection Program and a sample telecommuting agreement.
Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce office open
Although all regularly scheduled events are postponed, the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is maintaining business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Staff may be reached by phone, email, or by appointment. Call 254-526-9551 or visit: https://killeenchamber.com.Also, visit the chamber’s Facebook page for information on virtual meetings and other scheduled events as they arise: https://www.facebook.com/killeenchamber/
Wounded Spirits PTSD program meetings temporarily shelved
The ongoing “Wounded Spirits” program for PTSD sufferers has been postponed until further notice, program director John Rose said.
Weekly meetings that were being held at Victory Baptist Church in Copperas Cove will continue at some point to address such issues as PTSD-related addiction, fear and anxiety, guilt and survivor’s guilt, anger and irritability, nightmares and flashbacks, apathy, avoiding conflicts, pornography and sex addiction, suicide.
While the Thursday evening meetings are no longer being conducted, Rose said anyone suffering PTSD-related issues is encouraged to continue reaching out, and assistance remains available.
Registration to participate in the program is open year-round, Rose said. For more information, go to: http://forthoodwoundedspirits.com/register.
Belton Chamber of Commerce monthly events postponed
The Belton chamber’s regular monthly event schedule has been postponed indefinitely. Contact the chamber for more information.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.