Sponsorships and vendor applications available for festival
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Visitor’s Center is calling for business sponsorships and vendors to support the Harker Heights Food, Wine & Brew Fest Sept. 11.
Sponsorships are available at a variety of levels ranging from $500 to $5,000 with business logo representation on different features at the festival, websites, social media, and more.
Go to https://bit.ly/3sc8tmq to complete the sponsorship form with the chosen level and return to harkerheightschamber@hhchamber.com.
Vendors interested in applying for a booth at the festival can find the form at https://bit.ly/3lVxX6y.
Booth fees range from $50 to $300 depending on type of vendor and Chamber affiliation.
Tickets for the Greater Killeen Chamber banquet available now
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce 88th annual Membership Banquet will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Individual tickets are $75 and table reservations for eight people are $750 each, with a special discount price for Killeen 2.0 investors for $700. Go to https://bit.ly/37FiYoV to buy tickets in advance and call 254-526-9551 or email nichole@killeenchamber.com for questions about table reservations.
The formal-attire event will feature a cocktail hour, dinner, presentation of annual awards, and a guest speaker.
Veterans hiring event happening Aug. 18 at Killeen location
The Summer Surge 2.0 Veterans Hiring Event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 18 at Workforce Solutions Central Texas, 300 Cheyenne Drive, Killeen.
This in-person event is co-hosted by the Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Veteran Leadership Program.
For more information contact Jerald Gould at 254-200-2031 or jerald.gould@tvc.texas.gov.
Black Business Excellence Awards event slated for Aug. 21 in Heights
The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Black Business Excellence Awards will begin at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive.
This formal-attire event will feature dinner, awards, performances, guest speakers, music, and more.
Individual tickets are $45, couples’ tickets are $85, and event sponsorships are available for $1,000. Tickets also include admission to the award afterparty at 10 p.m.
Go to https://innovationbcc.org/#home to purchase tickets and for more information.
Belton Area Chamber of Commerce hosting two member events
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its monthly Business After Hours event from 5:15 to 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at Grand Avenue Theater, 2809 Oakmark Drive, Belton. There will be door prizes, food, and networking at this member event.
Every third Friday of the month, the chamber also hosts The Brew, a networking and collaborative event for all ages and expertise levels.
This month’s meeting will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at Arusha Coffee Co., 126 N. East St., Belton.
Real estate investment info session planned for Aug. 21 in Temple
People 1st Realty Group is hosting its “Investing in Real Estate: From VA Loans to Flipping Homes” information session from 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St., Temple.
Attendees can learn more information about investment opportunities at this free event while enjoying a complimentary beverage. Food trucks will be available after 2 p.m.
