New 2 U Creations to celebrate opening Aug. 23 in Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting event for New 2 U Creations by Jes at 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at 108 Farm-to-Market 2410, Suite H, Harker Heights.
New 2 U Creations offers refinished and handcrafted furniture for sale and is woman- and veteran-owned. The business was previously located in Decor & More of Copperas Cove.
Killeen landlord informational meeting planned for Aug. 25
The City of Killeen, along with the Central Texas Council of Governments and Habitat for Humanity, is hosting a Landlord Engagement & Opportunities informational meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 25 in the conference room at Utility Collections, 210 W. Avenue C., Killeen.
Attendees will learn how they can help house individuals and families in the community and receive cash incentives and bonuses to do so. Call 254-501-7718 for more information.
Cove Chamber mixer scheduled for Aug. 26 at Allied Therapies
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce is hosting its members-only Chamber Mixer at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at Allied Therapies, 1521 E. Highway 190, Copperas Cove.
Mixers occur every third Thursday of the month and provide opportunities for members to network and share ideas. Refreshments are provided.
Temple Chamber to host Business After Hours event Aug. 26
The Temple Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Business After Hours networking event from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at T3he Gym, 2329 S. 57th St., Temple.
There will be food and refreshments at this free event for local professionals.
Registration is not required. Call Kaylee at 254-773-2105 for questions.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
• Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
• What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
• What does your business do?
• History of the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.