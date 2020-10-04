Local EXIT Realty affiliated offices welcome new team members
Local EXIT Realty affiliated offices announce the addition of the following individuals to their teams of dedicated real estate professionals: Rebekah Mobley has joined EXIT Heart of Texas Realty at 2526 E. Business Highway 190 in Copperas Cove; Courtney Jackson has joined EXIT Heart of Texas Realty at 4003 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen; Larry Mitchell Jr., Michele Isome, and Willie David have joined EXIT Homevets Realty at 2000 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
These EXIT Realty offices are members of EXIT Realty Corp. USA’s network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com.
Harker Heights Chamber hosting Oktoberfest Mug Run on Oct. 10
Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Oktoberfest Mug Run from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen. Participants will run or walk a 5K (3.1-mile) course or participate virtually using a course of their choice, then self-report their time.
Results will be sent via text message. Awards will be given in various categories.
A party after the event is planned at Brick & Forge Taproom in Killeen. Each race participant will receive a coupon for a one-pint glass and one Oktoberfest beverage (must show coupon).
Register by Oct. 2 to guarantee a T-shirt and goodies. Race fee is $25. There will be no registration the day of the race.
Race packets will be available for pick-up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 at Brick & Forge Taproom, 2901 E. Central Texas Expressway, to encourage social distancing.
Participants will not be able to congregate around the starting line due to COVID-19 considerations, and officials will shuttle runners into small groups or individuals for the race.
For more information, contact the Harker Heights chamber.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for skincare business on Oct. 15
Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce plans a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 at New York Style Skincare, 201 N. Gray St. All state-mandated regulations are to be followed, including all guests wearing a face covering. The ceremony will be outside, followed by small groups entering the facility for a tour in order to maintain social distancing standards.
The event will also be live-streamed. Contact the Killeen chamber for details.
Free COVID-19 counseling service available by tele-video, phone
Texans Recovering Together COVID-19 Virtual Counseling Program offers free, short-term crisis counseling by phone or tele-video for individuals, families, and groups living in Bastrop, Bell, Burnet, Caldwell, Coryell, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Lampasas, Lee, Milam and Williamson counties.
The program operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will respond to requests for counseling within one hour if received before 5 p.m. on a business day.
Counseling may include resource navigation, grief support, coping skill development, psychoeducation, problem-solving, linkage to available support groups, and more. The program is made possible through FEMA and Texas Health and Human Services.
Team members come from Central Counties Services and Bluebonnet Trails Community Services. For more information, go to: https://centralcountiesservices.org/2020/06/request-covid-19-crisis-counseling/.
Walmart drive-in movies return
to Killeen Oct. 16; shows sold out
Walmart is inviting families to participate in a series of upcoming outdoor movie nights at various locations across the country, including Killeen.
This free-of-charge “pop-up” event is touring the country and scheduled to return to Central Texas in Octtober.
Sound for the drive-in style movies will come via FM radio, including car radios. Parking spaces will be marked for social distancing.
Alcohol is not allowed. Guests are asked to stay inside their car at all times. A mask is required anytime guests are outside of their vehicle. You must arrive in a vehicle, and you can bring as many people are there are seatbelts.
Scheduled show times include Oct. 16-17 in Killeen. Those shows have been reported sold out, but registration may re-open and more tickets could be made available. Go to https://thewalmartdrivein.com/ for more information.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
