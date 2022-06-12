Freedom Plasma ribbon cutting, open house set for June 13 in Killeen
Freedom Plasma, 4006 E. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, will host its ribbon cutting ceremony and open house from noon to 2 p.m. June 13.
The open house will give members of the public the opportunity to tour the facility and learn more about blood-plasma donations, which are used to create medications and plasma-based medical treatments.
Freedom Plasma was developed and is managed by ImmunoTek Bio Centers, LLC in partnership with a global healthcare company and manufacturer of plasma-derived medicines.
ImmunoTek has centers operating in 12 states, with 31 additional centers in the construction process, and planning underway for more than 63 more sites over the next three years.
For more information, visit www.ImmunoTek.com and www.freedomplasma.com.
Lampasas hiring event planned for June 16 at Lampasas Middle School
The annual Lampasas Hiring Event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 16 at Lampasas Middle School, 902 S. Broad St.
Employers in the healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, hospitality, food service, construction industries, and more will be in attendance.
Resumé support is available at the Workforce Solutions of Central Texas Lampasas office, 523 E. Third St.
For more information, contact Mandy Walsh at 512-556-6831 or mwalsh@cityoflampasas.com.
Mega Career Fair and Employment Workshop coming to Fort Hood
The Fort Hood Transition Assistance Program will host its Mega Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 14 at the Lone Star Conference Center at Club Hood, 28218 Wainwright Drive, Fort Hood.
There will be local, state, national, and international employers in attendance looking to hire service members, veterans, and spouses.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/FortHoodTAP for more information and for a full list of employers attending.
The American Legion will also host a Transition and Employment Workshop and lunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13 at the Phantom Warrior Center, 194, 37th St., Fort Hood.
This workshop will help attendees prepare for the career fair the following day. Go to https://bit.ly/3Hb9HWq to register for the workshop.
Childcare Open Enrollment Event scheduled for June 18 in Temple
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, 201 Santa Fe Way in Temple, will host a Childcare Open Enrollment Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18.
This event is for parents looking to utilize subsidized childcare while they work or attend classes.
Go to https://workforcesolutionsctx.com/childcare/ for more information and to find an application.
Applicants can bring their applications to the office during the event for assistance.
Email child.care@workforcesolutionsctx.com for questions.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line.
Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.