Job fair coming to Temple on July 20
Express Employment Professionals is hosting an Employment Agency Showcase from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 20 at the Workforce Solutions of Central Texas Center, 201 W. Avenue A, Temple.
“We have a plethora of openings: forklift drivers, production workers, cleaners, and maintenance techs,” said Josh Robinson, employment specialist at Express Employment Professionals.
Aeon Nail Spa to celebrate expansion with ceremony on July 19
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will commemorate the recent expansion of Aeon Nail Spa, 4001 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite #204, Killeen, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at noon July 19. All are welcome to attend.
Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce hosting member mixer on July 22
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce will host its Business After Hours Member Mixer at 5:30 p.m. July 22 at Refresh Salon and Spa, 312 E. Avenue D, Copperas Cove. Chamber members will be able to socialize and network at this free event.
Mixers occur every third Thursday of the month to highlight a member of the chamber and their respective business. Go to https://business.copperascove.com/events for more information.
Blood drive to be hosted at AdventHealth Central Texas
AdventHealth Central Texas, 2201 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen, will host a blood drive for Carter BloodCare from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 22.
Donations will be collected in Conference Rooms ThreeandFour in the main hospital. All donors will receive buy one, get one Texas Rangers ticket voucher.
To verify donor eligibility, go to https://bit.ly/36IEU21. To register in advance, visit https://adventhealthctx.com/donate. Call 254-519-8202 for more information.
Nominees needed for Recognizing Our Community Heroes luncheon
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is calling for nominations for local community members that exhibited acts of service and self-sacrifice during the pandemic or February ice storm.
The chamber will recognize selected community members at a celebratory luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 2 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen.
Nominators can go to https://bit.ly/recognizingheroes to fill out a nomination form for an individual or team to be considered for selection. Sponsorship information and attendee tickets can be found at https://bit.ly/36DGeD4.
Local chapter of Alzheimer’s Association hosting informational event July 22 at university
The Alzheimer’s Association Capital of Texas Chapter will host the Bell County Walk Company Kickoff from 6 to 7 p.m. July 22 at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place, Killeen.
Companies interested in supporting and partnering with the association are welcome to learn more about the organization at this event.
Registration for Leadership Belton program due no later than July 30
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for Leadership Belton 2021-22 participants until July 30.
Leadership Belton is a 10-month training program beginning in September and ending in June that is focused on community awareness, leadership, and team building in the Belton and Bell County area.
Early registration is $450 if paid before July 30 and regular registration is $500. Go to https://www.beltonchamber.com/leadership-belton.html for more information and to find an application.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
• Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
• What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
• What does your business do?
• History of the business.
Compiled by Brittany Sodic
