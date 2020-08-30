Four-hour virtual career fair for veterans and spouses scheduled for Tuesday
Military veterans, spouses, and members of the Guard or Reserve are invited to participate in the DAV | Recruit Military National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Attendees will be able to visit with prospective employers from the comfort and safety of your own home by signing up and logging in to the following website: https://recruitmilitary.careereco.com/Fair/EventDetails?fairId=e1765b52-8ef0-44f9-8288-ab1701805d8b&utm_campaign=PRO-15&utm_content=RegPage&utm_medium=Sydney&utm_source=Influencer
4th Teen Suicide Awareness & Prevention Candlelight Walk set for Sept. 12 in Cove
The public is invited to join members of Copperas Cove High School’s DECA program for a candlelight ceremony Saturday, Sept. 12 at South Park to remember those lost to suicide. The event that is to include a butterfly tree, guest speakers, and refreshments is planned from 8 to 10 p.m. Counselors will be on hand. Participants are asked to bring a hand-held flashlight or electric candle. No live flames are allowed in the park. The walking route is stroller-friendly and pets on a leash are welcome. For more information, contact the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce.
Harker Heights chamber plans virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 15
Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce plans a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 to celebrate the grand opening of Always Here Properties, LLC. Tune in and support the celebration via Facebook Live. For more information, contact the Harker Heights chamber.
Free COVID-19 counseling service offered weekdays in phone, video format
Texans Recovering Together COVID-19 Virtual Counseling Program offers free, short-term crisis counseling by phone or tele-video for individuals, families, and groups living in Bastrop, Bell, Burnet, Caldwell, Coryell, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Lampasas, Lee, Milam and Williamson counties.
The program operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.to 5p.m., and will respond to requests for counseling within one hour if received before 5 p.m. on a business day.
Counseling may include resource navigation, grief support, coping skill development, psychoeducation, problem-solving, linkage to available support groups, and more.
The program is made possible through FEMA and Texas Health and Human Services. Teams members come from Central Counties Services and Bluebonnet Trails Community Services. For more information, go to: https://centralcountiesservices.org/2020/06/request-covid-19-crisis-counseling/.
Walmart drive-in movies scheduled locally in September, October
Walmart is inviting families to participate in a series of upcoming outdoor movie nights at various locations across the country, including Killeen and Harker Heights.
This free-of-charge “pop-up” event is touring the country and scheduled to come to Central Texas in September and October. Sound for the drive-in style movies will come via FM radio, including car radios.
Parking spaces will be marked for social distancing. Alcohol is not allowed. Guests are asked to stay inside their car at all times. A mask is required anytime guests are outside of their vehicle. You must arrive in a vehicle, and you can bring as many people are there are seatbelts.
Scheduled show times include Sept. 11-12 in Harker Heights, and Sept. 15-16 and Oct. 16-17 in Killeen. Those shows are sold out right now, but registration may re-open and more tickets could be made available. Go to https://thewalmartdrivein.com/ for more information.
87th annual Killeen chamber banquet scheduled for Sept. 17 at conference center
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s 87th annual membership banquet is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
This event is billed as the area’s most prestigious gathering of the business community, and an opportunity to celebrate chamber members. Tables will seat eight guests.
Dress is business formal. The evening begins with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., followed by dinner, awards, and guest speaker Dr. Henry Cloud, leadership expert and best-selling author. For more information, contact Nichole at 254-526-955.
