Grand prayer reopening set at the Village Square for Killeen businesses
On June 5, a grand prayer reopening will be held at the Village Square, 2904 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, in Killeen from 1 to 5 p.m.
There will be free hot dogs, chips and drinks for the first 250 guests, and free Jamaican ice for the first 50 children, as well as giveaways and activities for the kids and more.
Harker Heights Chamber to host golf tournament June 11 in Killeen
The 27th Annual Harker Heights Chamber Golf Tournament will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11 at Stonetree Golf Course in Killeen.
Anyone interested in sponsoring a hole at the tournament can visit https://form.jotform.com/HarkerHeights/-golf-61121-27th-annual-hh-chamber- or call 254-699-4999.
Free virtual job fair planned for Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Summer Surge Veterans Virtual Job Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2. This event is free and open to all job seekers with a variety of professional backgrounds. Go to https://bit.ly/2Rp080N to register.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts weekly webinars
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinars every week.
These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
Ribbon cutting planned for Empress Fashion at noon Tuesday in Killeen
Empress Fashion, 4001 E. Stan Schlueter Loop Suite B-207, in Killeen, is a new clothing store business and is hosting a ribbon-cutting for the new business at noon Tuesday.
Killeen restaurant will host hiring day
Texas Roadhouse in Killeen is hosting a hiring event on June 7 to fill 20 different full-time and part- time positions.
Texas Roadhouse is doing in-person interviews with all interested applicants. Interviews can be scheduled online at https://texasroadhouse.jobdetails.io/hiringday/.
To reserve an interview time, register online in advance. Interviews will take place on Monday, June 7, at each participating location, according to a news release from the restaurant.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
Compiled by Hunter King
