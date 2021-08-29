University Research Park and Innovation District Summit to be Sept. 1 at conference center
Texas A&M University-Central Texas, in partnership with the U.S. Army Operational Test Command and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, is hosting the University Research Park and Innovation District Summit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 1 at the TAMUCT Bill Yowell Conference Center, 1001 Leadership Place, Killeen.
The summit will feature a number of sessions with industry, research, and military speakers focusing on initiatives of the University Research Park and collaborative innovation across industries.
Virtual admission is $15 per attendee, and in-person admission is $25 that includes a light breakfast and catered lunch. Go to https://bit.ly/3ynYSdy for a schedule of events and ticket information.
Copperas Cove Chamber to host ribbon cutting ceremonies this week
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Priority Roofing from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at 204 E. Robertson Ave., Copperas Cove.
There will be another ribbon cutting for Second Star Portraits by Crystal Zabka from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at 185 W. Highway 190, Copperas Cove.
Contact William McKeever at chamber@copperascove.com for more information.
Virtual refresher courses for nurses planned beginning Sept. 8
Bracey’s Nursing Solutions will host virtual, instructor-led refresher courses for registered nurses and licensed vocational nurses beginning Sept. 8.
The courses are comprised of didactic and clinical components and designed to update knowledge of current nursing theory and clinical practice to ensure competence of nurses re-entering vocational, professional, or advanced nursing practice. They are also required for nurses that have been out of the clinical setting for three or more years.
Bracey’s Nursing Solutions was established Aug. 5, 1989, and has a staff of registered nurses, licensed vocational nurses, family nurse practitioners, master-level registered nurses, and legal advisors.
Contact Lead Instructor Patsy Bracey, BS, RN, at 254-535-1640 or go to http://braceysnursingsolutions.com/index.htmlfor more information.
Sponsors and vendors wanted for annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza
Rescue Magazine, host of the sixth annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 11-12 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton, is looking for businesses interested in signing up as event sponsors and vendors.
Organizers expect over 8,000 attendees to gather at this pet adoption event, which is the largest of its kind in Central Texas.
For more information on how to sign up, call 254-466-8015 or go to www.rescuemagazine.org.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line.
Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
• Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
• What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
• What does your business do?
• History of the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.