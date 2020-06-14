Local business owner named to national council
Meredith Viguers, chair of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, was recently named to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council.
NSBA is the country’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, working to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” Viguers said. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most — Congress.”
Viguers owns several small businesses in the Central Texas area, including Let Us Do The Cooking, Mpowered You, and Sweet Bee Gardens. She is also a certified John Maxwell speaker, trainer, and coach.
Her years of experience in the corporate and customer service world have led her to become passionate about empowering others to discover, believe in, and act on their full potential.
MSBA president and CEO Todd McCracken said: “I am proud to have Meredith Viguers as part of our Leadership Council. She came to us highly recommended and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
Virtual discussion with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Bell County chambers of commerce plan a telephone and computer conference (Zoom video conferencing) with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at 2 p.m. June 18.
Anyone interested in participating should register at: https://templetxcoc.wliinc24.com/events/Bell-County-Chamber-Discussion-with-Texas-Governor-Greg-Abbott-7904/register.
Registrants will receive a confirmation email and link to the program. For more information contact the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce or Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce.
Virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony set for June 24
Join the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce for a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony June 24 with You First Health and Wellness.
Tune in to Facebook from noon to 12:30 p.m. for the ceremony. Contact the chamber for more information.
Heights Chamber golf tournament set July 17
Registration is underway for the annual Harker Heights chamber golf tournament, scheduled for Friday, July 17 at Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen.
Individual players, teams, and sponsors are being sought for the event that benefits the local community and helps provides scholarships for area students.
“Chip In for the Chamber” can also provide your company with a way to promote and showcase your business to the many area professionals participating in the tournament. Sponsorship opportunities include:
• Four-man team and hole sponsorship — $525 (includes a four-man team and sign with the name of your business prominently placed at a golf hole)
• Four-man team sponsor — $425
• Hole sponsorship — $125 (Includes business name on a golf ball sign, placed at a golf hole)
• Food sponsor — $1,250
• Refreshment sponsor — $250
• Beverage cart sponsor — $500
• Individual player — $110
• Title sponsor (2) — $650 package includes: featured hole on the course (park a vehicle or setup a table), featured YouTube & Facebook Live video, featured article in the Chamber Biz magazine, logo on social media and chamber website.
• Eagle (5) — $500 package includes: featured hole on the course (park a vehicle or set up a table), featured Facebook and YouTube video, ad in monthly newsletter, logo on social media and website.
• Birdie — $450 package includes: ad in the monthly newsletter, logo on social media and website with active link to sponsor’s website.
• Tee Off — $250 package includes: logo featured on social media, logo featured on website with active link to sponsor’s website
• Door prizes (raffle benefiting scholarship funds)
• Goodie bag sponsor (each golfer will receive a goodie bag)
Registration forms are available at: https://form.jotform.com/201425407815046. For more information, contact the Harker Heights chamber at 254-699-4999 or harkerheightschamber@hhchamber.com.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.