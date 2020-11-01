SignatureCare 24 Hour Emergency Center plans virtual tour
A virtual tour of Killeen’s SignatureCare 24 Hour Emergency Center is scheduled beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, via Facebook Live. Hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
This event is to also include a chat with Dr. Michael Hasegawa. For more information, contact the Killeen chamber.
Ribbon-cutting set ceremony
at Killeen chamber offices Friday
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for My Little Storie Publishing is planned for 3 p.m. Friday at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce offices, 1 Santa Fe Plaza Drive.
All state-mandated regulations are to be followed, so guests should wear a mask and maintain social distancing standards. For more information, contact the chamber.
Legislative update session with state Rep. Hugh Shine planned
A limited seating in-person and virtual (Zoom) legislative update session with state Rep. Hugh Shine of Temple is scheduled from 7 to 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce offices, 412 E. Central Ave.
Registration is required to attend this free event. Contact the chamber for details.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for Truly Texas gift shop at PX
Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon-cutting and grand re-opening ceremony for Truly Texas beginning at noon Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Fort Hood Main Exchange concession mall, 4250 Clear Creek Road.
Truly Texas is a locally owned and operated business that features Texas food products and souvenirs, along with Texas, Western and Military décor.
Contact the chamber for further details.
Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce mixer for Blue Santa toy drive to kick start toy collection
Bring a toy to kick start this year’s Blue Santa toy collection, and mingle with Chamber members and community leaders at a Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce mixer scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at Cove Blue Santa offices, 212 Cove Terrace, next door to Dollar General.
Be sure to being plenty of business cards to hand out to new contacts, and enjoy food, beverages, door prizes and more.
Contact the chamber for more information.
Killeen chamber schedules its first COVID-friendly mixer
A “Covid-friendly” business mixer is planned by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home. This is an opportunity for chamber members and those interested in becoming chamber members to network and meet other business professionals in a casual atmosphere.
All state-mandated safety precautions will be followed, so all guests are asked to wear a mask. By attending the event, guests agree to the chamber’s photo and video release policy. Contact the chamber for more information.
Free COVID-19 counseling service offered by tele-video or phone
Texans Recovering Together COVID-19 Virtual Counseling Program offers free, short-term crisis counseling by phone or tele-video for individuals, families, and groups living in Bastrop, Bell, Burnet, Caldwell, Coryell, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Lampasas, Lee, Milam and Williamson counties. The program operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will respond to requests for counseling within one hour if received before 5 p.m. on a business day.
Counseling may include resource navigation, grief support, coping skill development, psychoeducation, problem-solving, linkage to available support groups, and more.
The program is made possible through FEMA and Texas Health and Human Services. Teams members come from Central Counties Services and Bluebonnet Trails Community Services. For more information, go to: https://centralcountiesservices.org/2020/06/request-covid-19-crisis-counseling/.
