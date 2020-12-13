Ribbon-cutting for Killeen teen center set for Thursday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m.
Join members of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at ImPossible Teen Center, 405 S. 2nd Street in Killeen.
All state-mandated regulations will be followed, so guests are asked to please wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
For more information, contact the chamber.
Military Relations Council sets luncheon with Lt. Gen. Pat White
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is hosting a luncheon featuring guest speaker Lt. Gen. Pat White beginning at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 at Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road.
Fort Hood’s commanding general is to speak the chamber’s Military Relations Council, members of AUSA and the greater Killeen community about Operation Inherent Resolve, an update on III Corps and operations on Fort Hood and Operation People First.
To help reach as many people as possible and adhere to current guidelines for public safety during COVID-19, a virtual ticket is available for purchase that will include speaker presentations and digital networking, but will not include lunch.
For those who would like to attend in person, all state and county guidelines will be followed.
Contact the Killeen chamber for more information.
Free COVID-19 virtual counseling service offered by phone, tele-video
Texans Recovering Together COVID-19 Virtual Counseling Program offers free, short-term crisis counseling by phone or tele-video for individuals, families, and groups living in Bastrop, Bell, Burnet, Caldwell, Coryell, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Lampasas, Lee, Milam and Williamson counties.
The program operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m., and will respond to requests for counseling within one hour if received before 5 p.m. on a business day.
Counseling may include resource navigation, grief support, coping skill development, psychoeducation, problem-solving, linkage to available support groups, and more.
The program is made possible through FEMA and Texas Health and Human Services. Teams members come from Central Counties Services and Bluebonnet Trails Community Services.
For more information, go to: https://centralcountiesservices.org/2020/06/request-covid-19-crisis-counseling/.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
Compiled by John Clark
