Virtual job fair to feature 8 Central Texas employers
Eight Central Texas employers are scheduled to participate in a virtual job fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 2.
According to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, participants are to include: Wilsonart; Texas Department of Criminal Justice; Holt Lawn and Landscape; Pactiv; GC Services; Artcobell; Walmart; and Coryell Health.
Sign up for the job fair at: www.workintexas.com, under the calendar of events. To prepare for this event, create a job seeker profile at the same website, and use the free Resume Builder to fine tune your resume.
For more information, go to the Killeen chamber’s Community Calendar at https://killeenchamber.com/community_calendar.
GKCC sets ribbon-cutting ceremony for June 5
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a “pandemic-friendly” ribbon-cutting ceremony from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, to celebrate the opening of Aeon Nail Spa, 4001 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
This new salon offers nail services, spa manicures, pedicures, and waxing. This is an in-person event and also will be featured via live stream.
Those attending are asked to maintain social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. Anyone with flu-like symptoms, having a temperature of 100 or above, and/or been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is asked not to attend.
For more information, please contact the Killeen chamber.
Heights chamber golf tournament set July 17
Registration is underway for the annual Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce golf tournament, scheduled for Friday, July 17 at Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen.
Individual players, teams, and sponsors are being sought for the event that benefits the local community and helps provides scholarships for area students.
“Chip In for the Chamber” can also provide your company with a way to promote and showcase your business to the many area professionals participating in the tournament. Sponsorship opportunities include:
• Four-man team and hole sponsorship — $525 (includes a four-man team and sign with the name of your business prominently placed at a golf hole)
• Four-man team sponsor — $425
• Hole sponsorship — $125 (Includes business name on a golf ball sign, placed at a golf hole)
• Food sponsor — $1,250
• Refreshment sponsor — $250
• Beverage cart sponsor — $500
• Individual player — $110
• Title sponsor (2) — $650 package includes: featured hole on the course (park a vehicle or setup a table), featured YouTube & Facebook Live video, featured article in the Chamber Biz magazine, logo on social media and chamber website.
• Eagle (5) — $500 package includes: featured hole on the course (park a vehicle or set up a table), featured Facebook and YouTube video, ad in monthly newsletter, logo on social media and website.
• Birdie — $450 package includes: ad in the monthly newsletter, logo on social media and website with active link to sponsor’s website.
• Tee Off — $250 package includes: logo featured on social media, logo featured on website with active link to sponsor’s website
• Door prizes (raffle benefiting scholarship funds)
• Goodie bag sponsor (each golfer will receive a goodie bag)
Registration forms are available at: https://form.jotform.com/201425407815046. For more information, contact the Harker Heights chamber at 254-699-4999 or harkerheightschamber@hhchamber.com.
Heights chamber helps community during crisis
To help small businesses with changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce is implementing a series of new support programs, including:
1. GiftFly— an eGift card platform for local businesses allowing shoppers to buy and send gift cards via email and text directly from the merchant. The Harker Heights chamber has partnered with GiftFly to offer this service free to small businesses in the community. https://www.giftfly.com/signup/QHKE-X7HW-U5Y5
2. Support Local with USA Today — Support Local is a national initiative marketing local business on the USA Today website and allowing them to sell gift cards on a local and national level. This a free program that the Harker Heights hamber has introduced to local businesses, allowing them to connect with new customers and broaden their business base. https://supportlocal.usatoday.com/
3. #TogetherWeAreStronger T-shirt campaign — The Harker Heights chamber has partnered with Logos in Thread (a local small business) to create a #TogetherWeAreStronger T-shirt. A portion of the proceeds go to local business: http://www.centexlocal.com/
4. Spectrum Reach partnership: The Harker Heights chamber has partnered with Spectrum Reach to develop a community give-back program. The program includes a free commercial to any small business (no purchase required) plus an added bonus of 20 percent off with a new advertising schedule.
According to Harker Heights chamber president Gina Pence, the chamber is committed to providing our community with advocacy, value, and excellence.
“As the journey continues down this uncertain path, we will continue to provide key resource for our members to help them create their own path through the challenges COVID-19 are presenting,” Pence said.
If you have questions about the programs or you are interested in participating, please contact Pence at Gina@hhchamber.com or 254-258-5726. Visit www.hhchamber.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
Caliber Collision introduces new program
Caliber Collision in Killeen announced a new “Restoring You” program to honor and provideassistance to area frontline medical personnel, healthcare workers, and first-responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Featured services for this special offer include such things as “contactless” vehicle pickup and delivery, and deductible assistance, as needed.
For more information, go to: calibercollision.com/restoring-you
GKCC webinars designed to help local businesses
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce has been hard at work creating and sharing content to help local business owners and residents navigate the many unprecedented challenges being faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chamber has hosted a variety of webinars on Facebook Live to share recent developments and insight from subject matter experts.
The community is invited to view and share these informative videos at facebook.com/killeenchamber/videos, or youtube.com/KilleenChamber. Topics presented to date include:
• Understanding the SBA Disaster Loans & Forms
• How Small Businesses Can Survive the Coronavirus
• Entrepreneurs Adapt!
• Understanding the new Paycheck Protection Program!
• The Coronavirus is in Bell County; now what?
• Technology: Business Going Digital
• Let’s Talk Effective Social Media
• Social Media in a Pandemic
Additional webinars are being presented weekly on Facebook Live, including:
• Keeping Your Family Busy, date & time TBA
• Staying Sane in Self-Quarantine, date & time TBA
Those unable to watch the videos live can view them after they air on the Killeen chamber Facebook and YouTube pages. Additional videos will be shared as they are scheduled. Additionally, the chamber has posted COVID-19 resources for employees and small businesses at killeenchamber.com/covid_19.
This page is updated regularly and includes information about small business loans, the Paycheck Protection Program, and a sample telecommuting agreement.
Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce still open
Although all regularly scheduled events are postponed, the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is maintaining business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Staff may be reached by phone, email, or by appointment. Call 254-526-9551 or visit: https://killeenchamber.com.
Also, visit the chamber’s Facebook page for information on virtual meetings and other scheduled events as they arise: https://www.facebook.com/killeenchamber/
PTSD program regular meetings are on hold
The ongoing “Wounded Spirits” program for PTSD sufferers has been postponed until further notice, program director John Rose said.
Weekly meetings that were being held at Victory Baptist Church in Copperas Cove will continue at some point to address such issues as PTSD-related addiction, fear and anxiety, guilt and survivor’s guilt, anger and irritability, nightmares and flashbacks, apathy, avoiding conflicts, pornography and sex addiction or suicide.
While the Thursday evening meetings are no longer being conducted, Rose said anyone suffering PTSD-related issues is encouraged to continue reaching out, and assistance remains available.
Registration to participate in the program is open year-round, Rose said. For more information, go to: http://forthoodwoundedspirits.com/register.
Belton chamber regular events postponed
The Belton chamber’s regular monthly event schedule has been postponed indefinitely. Contact the chamber for more information.
