Primerica promotes Powell to Regional VP position
Primerica, Inc., a leading provider of financial services to middle income families in North America, announced the promotion of representative Trebor Powell to Regional Vice President.
Powell may be reached in Killeen at 214-727-6842.
Primerica representatives educate their clients about how to better prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate solutions through term life insurance and mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products.
Additional information about Primerica (NYSE: PRI) may be found on the Company’s website: (http://www.primerica.com).
Free COVID-19 virtual counseling service offered by phone or tele-video
Texans Recovering Together COVID-19 Virtual Counseling Program offers free, short-term crisis counseling by phone or tele-video for individuals, families, and groups living in Bastrop, Bell, Burnet, Caldwell, Coryell, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Lampasas, Lee, Milam and Williamson counties.
The program operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will respond to requests for counseling within one hour if received before 5 p.m. on a business day.
Counseling may include resource navigation, grief support, coping skill development, psychoeducation, problem-solving, linkage to available support groups, and more.
The program is made possible through FEMA and Texas Health and Human Services. Teams members come from Central Counties Services and Bluebonnet Trails Community Services. For more information, go to: https://centralcountiesservices.org/2020/06/request-covid-19-crisis-counseling/.
Killeen comedy club releases schedule of upcoming acts
The schedule and acts that will be coming to Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge in Killeen are as follows:
Bruce Bruce, five shows, Valentine’s Day weekend Feb. 12 through Feb. 14
4th Year Anniversary weekend, two shows Feb. 19 and Feb. 20
Alex Reymundo, two shows, Feb. 26 and Feb. 27
DL Hughley, six shows, March 5 through March 7
TK Kirkland, one show, one night only on April 23
Gary Owen, five shows, May 14 through May 16
Ribbon cutting set for matchmaking service
A new matchmaking service is coming to Killeen. Therapeutic Loving Connections will open following a ribbon cutting at noon on Feb. 25 with the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
The new business will be located at 1519 Florence Road, and more information can be found at its website TLConnections.com, on the business’s Facebook page or by calling 254-371-4661.
“We are here to eliminate the worst parts of dating and facilitate the best parts for our clients,” an email from the business owner said.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
