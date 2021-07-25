Heights Chamber calls for opinions on property-tax relief legislation
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce is encouraging local business owners to share their opinions on property taxes and its effect on businesses by completing a survey organized by the Texas Association of Business and Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives.
This call comes in response to the 87th Legislative Special Session Agenda which will consider “legislation providing appropriations from additional available general revenue” for property-tax relief, according to a July 7 proclamation signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Comments and opinions provided by business owners will be used for consideration “to assist in ongoing efforts to both educate elected officials and influence policy to reduce property taxes,” according to the survey.
Go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/proptaxes to complete the survey.
Kensho Social Club to celebrate grand opening July 29 in Belton
Kensho Social Club, 112 E. Central Ave., Suite B, Belton, will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 4:30 p.m. July 29 to celebrate its grand opening.
There will be free food, beverages, and chances to win prizes for attendees.
Kensho hosts poker tournaments at 7 p.m. every Saturday, sweepstakes throughout the week, and more.
EXIT Heart of Texas Realty welcomes Fuller as new Killeen team member
EXIT Heart of Texas Realty, 4003 W. Stan Schlueter Loop Road, Suite 6, Killeen, recently welcomed Marcus Fuller as its newest real estate sales professional.
EXIT Realty Corp. is a network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
For more information, visit www.exitrealty.comand www.joinexitrealty.com.
LT Home Healthcare seeking new hires at July 27 event in Temple
LT Home Healthcare is hosting an in-person hiring event from 9 a.m. to noon July 27 at Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, 201 W. Avenue A, Temple.
Positions available include caregiver/providers and supervisor/case managers for both part-time and full-time work.
Call Michelle Garcia at 254-742-4549 or Ursula McNab 254-742-4596 for more information.
Cove Chamber of Commerce to host bingo night July 29 at Cinergy Cinemas
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Board is hosting a Theater Bingo Night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 29 at Cinergy Cinemas, 402 Constitution Drive, Copperas Cove.
Cost is $5 for two cards, $20 for a fun pack, and jackpot cards are $8 presale and $10 at the door.
Black Business Excellence Awards event set for Aug. 21 in Harker Heights
Tickets for Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Black Business Excellence Awards are now on sale.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive. Nominations for award categories will be accepted until Aug. 7.
Individual tickets are $45, couples’ tickets are $85, and event sponsorships are available for $1,000. Tickets include admission to the award after party at 10 p.m.
Go to https://innovationbcc.org/#home to purchase tickets and submit nominations.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
• Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
• What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
• What does your business do?
• History of the business.
Compiled by Brittany Sodic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.