Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread and strong overnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.