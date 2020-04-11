Killeen chamber honoring police and health care workers
Join the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s effort to honor local police officer, firefighters, EMS personnel and hospital workers each Friday from now through April 24. There are a number of ways to participate: DONATE cash to pay for gifts cards from chamber member restaurants, bakers and caterers that will be given each Friday directly to first responders who are fighting the coronavirus first-hand; WRITE A CARD – send a card or colored picture to the chamber, and these will be delivered along with the gift cards; WEAR BLUE every Friday in April to support local front-line workers and/or post a picture on your favorite social media channel; CHALK YOUR WALK every Friday with a message saying thank you. For details on this new program, contact the chamber of commerce, or visit: https://www.facebook.com/killeenchamber/
Insurance agent award
Allison Walker, risk consultant with BKCW Insurance in Killeen, was honored recently with the Certified Risk Architect (CRA) designation by Beyond Insurance. The CRA designation reflects diagnostic, results-oriented, risk management and mitigation, rather than transaction-based selling.
The CRA program is comprised of a rigorous risk management training curriculum, designed to teach participants how to conduct risk management audits, identify specific exposures, design and build comprehensive risk reduction plans, using real-world situations.
“Allison is positioning herself to effectively deliver enterprise risk management solutions to her clients. I am confident that both her prized clients and carriers will receive significant value from the innovation, education, and leadership a Certified Risk Architect brings to the industry,” said Scott Addis, president and CEO of Beyond Insurance.
Walker joined BKCW Insurance in 2017 and currently works as a Risk Consultant in Killeen. He/she received a bachelor’s degree in Journalism PR from Baylor University.
Virtual cash mob in Killeen
Join the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce in supporting local business during this difficult time by participating in the “Virtual Cash Mob” program from now through April 24. Here’s how it works: the Chamber’s Young Professionals organization and community members are asked to purchase from or donate $10 to a different business each week. Each purchase or donation will qualify you for a “special prize” drawing. More information on this program is available on the Chamber’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/killeenchamber/, or by contacting Jasmine at Jasmine@Killeenchamber.com.
Killeen chamber maintaining business hours
Although all regularly scheduled events for the month of April are postponed, the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is maintaining business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Staff may be reached by phone, email, or by appointment. Call 254-526-9551 or visit: https://killeenchamber.com.Also, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page for information on virtual meetings and other scheduled events as they arise: https://www.facebook.com/killeenchamber/
Wounded Spirits PTSD Program regular meetings temporarily shelved
The ongoing “Wounded Spirits” program for PTSD sufferers has been postponed until further notice, program director John Rose said. Weekly meetings that were being held at Victory Baptist Church in Copperas Cove will continue at some point to address such issues as PTSD-related addiction, fear and anxiety, guilt and survivor’s guilt, anger and irritability, nightmares and flashbacks, apathy, avoiding conflicts, pornography and sex addiction, suicide. While the Thursday evening meetings are no longer being conducted, Rose said anyone suffering PTSD-related issues is encouraged to continue reaching out, and assistance remains available. Registration to participate in the program is open year-round, Rose said. For more information, go to: http://forthoodwoundedspirits.com/register.
Belton Chamber of Commerce Monthly Events postponed
The Belton Chamber’s regular monthly event schedule has been postponed indefinitely. Contact the Chamber for more information.
