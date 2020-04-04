Virtual cash mob
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is supporting local business during this difficult time by participating in the “Virtual Cash Mob” program from now through April 24. Here’s how it works: the Chamber’s Young Professionals organization and community members are asked to purchase from or donate $10 to a different business each week. Each purchase or donation will qualify you for a “special prize” drawing. More information on this program is available on the Chamber’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/killeenchamber/, or by contacting Jasmine at Jasmine@Killeenchamber.com.
GKYP virtual luncheon
Due to concerns over the coronavirus, the Greater Killeen Young Professionals luncheon on April 9 has become a virtual event. The first 20 people to register will receive a $10 gift card to We Deliver to pay for lunch during the 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. online meeting to be hosted by the Centex Planeteers in honor of Earth Day. Scheduled topic for discussion is “What’s happening with the environment?” and will include several different issues related to reducing waste and making positive change to benefit the environment. GKYP luncheons are free for group members, and $10 for non-members. For more information, call Jasmine at 254-526-9551 or e-mail Jasmine@killeenchamber.com.
Killeen chamber events
Although all regularly scheduled events for the month of April are postponed, the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is maintaining business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Staff may be reached by phone, email, or by appointment. Call 254-526-9551 or visit: https://killeenchamber.com.Also, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page for information on virtual meetings and other scheduled events as they arise: https://www.facebook.com/killeenchamber/
Wounded Spirits PTSD Program regular meetings temporarily shelved
The ongoing “Wounded Spirits” program for PTSD sufferers has been postponed until further notice, program director John Rose said. Weekly meetings that were being held at Victory Baptist Church in Copperas Cove will continue at some point to address such issues as PTSD-related addiction, fear and anxiety, guilt and survivor’s guilt, anger and irritability, nightmares and flashbacks, apathy, avoiding conflicts, pornography and sex addiction, suicide. While the Thursday evening meetings are no longer being conducted, Rose said anyone suffering PTSD-related issues is encouraged to continue reaching out, and assistance remains available. Registration to participate in the program is open year-round, Rose said. For more information, go to: http://forthoodwoundedspirits.com/register.
Belton monthly chamber events postponed
The Belton Chamber’s regular monthly event schedule has been postponed indefinitely. Contact the chamber for more information.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line, and provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication.
Business name, address, phone number (for publication) and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
