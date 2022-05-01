Here's a look at area business news and events:
Taylor Wagner joins EXIT Heart of Texas Realty
EXIT Heart of Texas Realty recently welcomed Taylor Wagner to its growing team of real estate sales professionals.
The office, located at 4003 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 106, Killeen, is a member of EXIT Southeast’s rapidly expanding network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
For more information, visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.
Hiring event for college graduates set May 4 at Bell County Expo Center
Workforce Solutions is partnering with Central Texas College, Texas A&M University-Central Texas, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, and Temple College to host the Graduate Pathways Hiring Event from 2 to 6 p.m. May 4 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton.
There will be a number of employers looking to hire soon-to-be college graduates from organizations like AdventHealth; Killeen Independent School District; Solution One Industries, Inc.; GC Services Copperas Cove; and Panel Specialists, Inc.
For more information call 254-200-2000.
Virtual career fair for military spouses planned May 5
The Military Spouse Virtual Career Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. May 5.
The event, hosted by Recruit Military and Disabled American Veterans, is free and will feature 19 employer exhibitors looking to hire qualifying candidates.
Go to https://bit.ly/3vRbbjp for more information and to register for the virtual event.
Express Chiropractic & Wellness ribbon cutting set for May 6
Express Chiropractic & Wellness, 3055 Stillhouse Lake Road in Harker Heights, will host its ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. May 6.
The office is led by Dr. Mark Hanses, DC. It currently provides chiropractic services and will soon add massage therapy. No appointment or insurance is required.
Call 254-221-7000 or go to https://www.expresschiropracticharkerheights.com for more information.
Free Google business workshop slated May 5 from 11 a.m. to noon
The Google Partner Digital Series workshop, “Boost Your Business Growth Through Brand Building,” will be virtually from 11 a.m. to noon May 5.
This free workshop is geared toward small business owners for introductory level information.
Go to shorturl.at/gtzBV to register for this event. Google also has a number of on-demand digital workshops that focus on a variety of skills for businesses. Go to https://growonair.withgoogle.com to find out more.
Business news wanted
The Killeen Daily Herald wants to print your business news on our expanded business pages.
Send information to news@kdhnews.com, with the words BUSINESS NEWS in the subject line.
Please provide a name and contact phone number for the reporter.
Here are some things to include that could be used for publication:
Business name, address, phone number (for publication), and website.
What’s the news: (It could be a new manager, promotions, events, or other items listed above).
What does your business do?
History of the business.
