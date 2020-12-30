2020 was an indisputably rough year for many, and few will likely be sad to see it go. Whether you’re looking for live music, family fun, good food, or dancing, these events will help you usher in 2021, and hopefully a better year for everyone.
Texas Skateland, 205 Cox Drive, Harker Heights, is hosting a Roll in the New Year event from 6 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31. Admission is $20 per skater and includes party favors at the door.
The Barton House, 101 N. Main St., Salado, is serving a special New Year’s Eve Dinner with a three-course meal from with reservations available beginning at 4 p.m. Dec. 31. After dinner, there will be a New Year’s Eve Burlesque Costume Party at the Swanky Sirena Speakeasy at The Barton House from 9 p.m. to midnight complete with hors d’oeuvres, a champagne toast, and a burlesque performance. Admission is $20 per person for members and $40 for non-members. Call 254-947-0441 or go to www.thebartonhousesalado.com for reservations and more information.
Spare Time Texas, 5434 205 Loop, Temple, is hosting a New Year’s Eve Family Fun Celebration from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Price is $32 per guest and $27 for kids 12 and under and includes bowling, shoes, laser tag, unlimited video game play, food, unlimited soft drinks, and party favors. Afterwards, there will also be a New Year’s Eve Countdown Celebration from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Price is $37 per guest and $32 for kids 12 and under and includes the same offerings plus a champagne toast at midnight. Call 254-393-9612 to reserve a spot.
Pignetti’s Restaurant, 14 S. Second St., Temple, will serve a New Year’s Eve Dinner featuring a three-course menu with choice of soup or salad, an entrée, and dessert for $60 per person. Call 254-778-1269 to reserve a table, or go to www.pignettis.com to view the full menu.
Ol’ Girl’s Lounge, 403 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, is hosting a New Year’s Eve Masquerade Bash starting at 9 p.m. Dec. 31. Tickets are $25 for two guests or $15 for one and includes food and a champagne toast. Go to https://bit.ly/3mW3FNF for more information and to purchase tickets in advance.
The fifth annual New Year’s E-Xperience will begin at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive. There will be live blues music and comedy performances from six entertainers, a DJ, food, full bar, party favors, and a champagne toast available. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3o2LLKD.
G&B Saloon, 301 Joe’s Road, Copperas Cove, will host a Black and White Masquerade Ball from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 31. There will be black eyed peas, greens, and corn bread served at midnight. Table reservations are available for $25 for two guests. Call 254-547-5150 or go to www.gnbsaloon.com for more information.
Social Coffee Bar, 3300 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen, is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31. There will be giveaways, a free champagne toast, free party favors, live music, pool tables, and a karaoke room available.
Iron Gauntlet Brauhaus, 400 Cheyanne Drive, Killeen, is hosting a New Year’s Eve speakeasy-themed party beginning at 5 p.m. Dec. 31. There will be live music by Megan Brucker, food from Sailer’s Food Trailer, and more at this free event.
The First Friday’s Eve New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party will be from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Dec. 31 at Enclave Nightclub, 220 E. Avenue D, Killeen. Cover is $30 per person; food is an additional $10 and includes wings, mac and cheese, and deviled eggs. VIP sections and tables are available to reserve starting at $100 and includes a complimentary champagne toast. There will be live music by the Stretch Musik Band and DJ SB. Text 512-748-7004 or go to https://bit.ly/2WU9PmZfor more information.
Chief’s Sports Grill, 806 Atlas Ave., Killeen, is hosting a New Orleans New Year’s Eve celebration from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 31. The Platinum Players will perform live Zydeco music. Cover is $10.
Joker’s Icehouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen, is hosting a New Year’s Bash from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 31. There will be drink specials, a DJ, karaoke, bingo, and prizes available. Cover is $10 at the door.
VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road, Temple, is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party beginning at 7 p.m. Dec. 31. There will be drink specials and free pizza while supplies last.
Phantom Warrior Lanes, 49010 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood, is hosting a Bowl in the New Year event from 2:30 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31. Packages including a 2-hour lane rental, shoe rentals for up to five people, food and more are available from $80 to $100 depending on time slot reserved. Call 254-532-3061 to reserve in advance.
VFW Post 8577, 1506 Veterans Ave., Copperas Cove, is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party starting at 9 p.m. Dec. 31. There will be karaoke, party favors, and more available.
Pitstop Bar, 14595 Farm-to-Market 439, Nolanville, is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party beginning at 9 p.m. Dec. 31. There will be karaoke and more at this free event.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host a special New Year’s Eve Party starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 with music by 35 South, breakfast, party favors, black eyed peas, a champagne toast and more for $25 per person. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party featuring music by the Jason Custer Band, with special guest High Ridge, starting at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Seating is limited and tickets range from $20 to $60 depending on table location and can be purchased on the Eventbrite page online. Call 254-295-0518 for more information.
Alexander’s Craft Cocktails and Kitchen, 602 Center Circle, Salado, is hosting a New Year’s Eve 2020 dinner with limited seating at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Dec. 31. The menu will feature four courses including a Prosecco toast with dessert for $94.95 per person, or add a wine pairing supplement with each course for an additional $35 per person. Call 254-947-3828 for reservations.
