The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $2.14 on Saturday. That’s 7 cents more than last week, and 4 cents more than this time last year, according to AAA.
Killeen prices
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $2.07 per gallon Saturday at Valero, 1104 W. Rancier Ave., according to GasBuddy.com.
Harker Heights prices
On Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas at $2.06 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. The Exxon 700 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 was selling gas at $2.07 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
Copperas Cove prices
On Saturday, the 7-Eleven at 2012 W. Avenue B was selling gas at $2.09 per gallon as well as the Shell at 1903 N. 1st St., according to GasBuddy users.
Fort Hood Prices
Gas was selling for $2.07 per gallon on Saturday at five different AAFES stations, according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide gas price average is $2.16, which is 8 cents more than last week, 7 cents cheaper than last month and 3 cents more than a year ago, AAA said. The national gas price average is $2.45, which is 3 cents more than last week.
Drivers around the nation saw prices at the pump go up for the first time in several weeks amid rising domestic wholesale gasoline and global crude oil prices, according to an Associated Press report. Analysts say there could be more volatility in the week ahead depending on movement of the oil market as well as domestic gasoline demand and supply.
