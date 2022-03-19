Last week, gas prices in the Killeen-Temple area hit their highest prices since 2008 with an average price of $4.01 per gallon, according to AAA Gas Prices.
But while gas prices have been high, there does seem to be a decrease in prices in the past few days as the price for a barrel of oil fell to below $100.
“The drop in gas demand is contributing to price decreases, but the recent reversal in oil prices is creating greater downward pressure on pump prices. If the oil price continues to decline, pump prices will likely follow suit,” the press release said.
The price for crude oil increased over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but with China’s announcements of new lockdowns, there has been a decrease in prices, according to AAA.
As of Saturday, the average price for gas in Bell County is $3.88 per gallon.
Local prices
For residents who are looking to save at the pump, users on GasBuddy.com report these are the cheapest stations to get gas.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $3.71 per gallon at Walmart, 3807 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
In Harker Heights, the least expensive gas was being sold for $3.72 at Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway, according to GasBuddy.com users.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest gas was reported as selling for $3.76 per gallon at Chevron at 2101 E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com users reported.
At Fort Hood, the lowest-priced gasoline was last reported as selling for $3.75 per gallon Saturday at AAFES on Fort Hood at 85001 Old Ironsides Avenue, according to GasBuddy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.