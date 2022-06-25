The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $4.47 on Saturday, which is 13 cents lower than last week’s average and $1.76 more than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
Local prices
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $4.22 per gallon at Wal-Mart at 1380 Lowes Blvd.
In Harker Heights, the least expensive gallon of regular gasoline was being sold for $4.09 Saturday at Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway according to GasBuddy.com users.
In Copperas Cove on Saturday, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $4.22 per gallon at the Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com users reported.
The lowest-priced gasoline on Fort Hood was reported as selling for $4.22 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, 1002 761st Tank Battalion Road, according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.56, which is 10 cents lower than last week and $1.80 higher than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $4.90 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 8 cents lower than last week, according to the AAA website. It is $1.82 higher than a year ago.
