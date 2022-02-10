Killeen residents may have noticed gas prices have being through an uptick in recent weeks.
According to AAA Gas Prices, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area this week is $3.11, however, last month gas prices were at $2.83 — a 28-cent increase.
Gas prices in other parts of Texas also continue to climb.
The average price of gas in Texas is $3.15 this week, whereas the average price of gas last month was $2.89.
But why are prices going up?
Gas prices continue to climb in the area and nationally due to weather and fears of rising tensions in Eastern Europe, according to reports.
According to a report from CBS News, the reasons for gas prices climbing is due to oil traders having fears over the growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.
“This has not been demand-driven, but it has been supply-driven, and recently we’ve seen crude oil prices move on the basis of geopolitics. A lot of what-if scenarios: what if Russia does invade Ukraine and we have sanctions?” Tom Kloza, the head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service, said to CBS MoneyWatch.
In a news release from AAA, recent winter weather and geopolitical tensions have driven up the cost of crude oil per barrel to a little over $90, which is a stark $30 increase from last year.
“This shows how events on the other side of the globe can have a noticeable impact right here in the U.S,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross in the news release, “And unfortunately for drivers, they are reminded of this by higher prices at the pump.”
Users on the website GasBuddy.com, report both the highest and lowest prices of gas in the area.
For Killeen, users report that numerous gas stations had gas priced at $2.93 per gallon on Thursday. But, Texaco on 303 East Veterans Memorial Blvd. has gas priced at $3.24 per gallon.
In Harker Heights, the lowest place to get gas was at Sam’s Club on 600 West Central Texas Expressway which is at $2.93 per gallon, however, at CEFCO on 926 Indian Trail the price was $3.09 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
At Fort Hood, users reported that Valero at AAFES on 48830 Clear Creek Road had gas at $2.93 per gallon, while the AAFES on Warrior Way was selling gas for $2.99 per gallon Thursday.
Two democratic senators, Mark Kelly of Arizona and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, have proposed to temporarily suspend the federal gas tax, according to a report from Fox News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.