As Killeen moves out of the lawn-browning months of late summer, Same Day Lawn Care owner Freddie Carter says mowing services are “almost as good as they are in spring.”
Lawn care is a thriving industry in Killeen, as the prevalence of large single-family homes means there’s always grass to cut — and lots of it. And although Central Texas can get hot, spring rains and showers throughout the year usually mean that lawn-care is a year-round effort.
This year, however, rain has been scarce, and the latest weather system to roll through brought the yearly rainfall total to around 9.07 inches, well shy of the typical 23 inches of annual rainfall normally associated with the area, according to weather data from the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport. July in particular was a rough month for Killeen, as only trace amounts of rain was recorded by the airport’s weather monitoring services.
Despite these setback, Carter says that business is up and booming.
“From the middle of February, usually to the beginning of July, you usually have pretty strong business,” he said. “Then it can fall off during July and August.”
Still, lawn services don’t stop working during the hot summer months, he said, but they can slow down.
“What it can boil down to is, if you don’t have customers that are fertilizing and watering their lawn during those months, you can end up having to slow down,” Carter said.
The past month has done well to alleviate drought burdens, however. According to the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport’s weather tracking, Killeen received 2.89 inches of rain in August and .34 inches in September, which is a total of 3.23 inches of rain over the 38-day period.
As September progresses, residents can expect to hear the continuous buzz of edging equipment and the smell of cut grass.
For his part, Carter said that he and his crew will keep working throughout the year and that they look forward to shaping Killeen’s landscape, one blade of grass at a time.
