Grass cutting

Pickup trucks hauling lawn mowers and related equipment fill up on gas at a Killeen gas station on Wednesday.

 Jacob Brooks | Herald

As Killeen moves out of the lawn-browning months of late summer, Same Day Lawn Care owner Freddie Carter says mowing services are “almost as good as they are in spring.”

Lawn care is a thriving industry in Killeen, as the prevalence of large single-family homes means there’s always grass to cut — and lots of it. And although Central Texas can get hot, spring rains and showers throughout the year usually mean that lawn-care is a year-round effort.

