As Winter Storm Landon continues to impact travel in and around Killeen, some area businesses have announced temporary closures or adjusted store hours.
H-E-B announced multiple early closures Thursday from Copperas Cove to Temple, according to a news release from the company.
The following H-E-B locations will be closed tonight at 7 p.m. and reopen Friday at 8 a.m.
- H-E-B Plus!, 2511 Trimmier Road in Killeen.
- H-E-B, 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.
- H-E-B, 601 Indian Trail in Harker Heights.
- H-E-B Plus!, 2990 U.S. Highway 190 in Copperas Cove.
Both Walmart Supercenter, 1400 Lowes Boulevard in Killeen, and Walmart, 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, will remain open until 11 p.m. Thursday as normal.
Closings:
The following businesses announced they are closed today:
- Chick-fil-a: 1400 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen.
- Lily’s Cakes: 360 W. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights.
This report will be updated.
