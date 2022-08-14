sales tax

Killeen is expected to receive about $3.1 million in sales tax revenue this month, a 5.46% increase from the $2.9 million distributed in August 2021, according to the state comptroller’s office. That’s an increase of about $200,000 to the city coffers over the same month last year.

Killeen and most other area counties and cities have seen an increase in sales tax allocations since the pandemic hit the area more than two years ago, and will receive higher allocations this month compared to a year ago. The allocations are derived from sales taxes collected in July, according to the comptroller’s office.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.