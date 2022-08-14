Killeen is expected to receive about $3.1 million in sales tax revenue this month, a 5.46% increase from the $2.9 million distributed in August 2021, according to the state comptroller’s office. That’s an increase of about $200,000 to the city coffers over the same month last year.
Killeen and most other area counties and cities have seen an increase in sales tax allocations since the pandemic hit the area more than two years ago, and will receive higher allocations this month compared to a year ago. The allocations are derived from sales taxes collected in July, according to the comptroller’s office.
Year to date, Killeen has received about $22.4 million. This number is about $1.5 million higher than the same time frame last year. Since August 2021, Killeen has received $35.95 million, a $3.14 million increase over the same 13-month period beginning in August 2020. This represents an increase of about 8.7% in year-over-year growth.
The state has experienced a continued upswing in sales tax revenue since Jan. 1.
Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts statewide will receive $1.2 billion in sales tax allocations in August, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 16.7% increase from the allocations distributed in August 2021.
Other sales tax revenues in the area are as follows:
Bell County will receive $2.9 million in sales tax allocations in August, an increase of 11.41% from this time last year.
Harker Heights will receive just over $1 million, a 0.43% increase from August 2021.
Nolanville saw a sales tax percentage increase of 16.69% from last August, as it is set to receive $204,661.
Temple is set to receive $3.2 million, a 16.96% increase from last August.
Belton will receive $866,605, a 16.25% increase from the same time last year.
Coryell County will receive $316,646, for a 1.63% increase over last August allocations.
Copperas Cove saw a 3.92% increase in August allocations over last year; it is set to receive $639,233.
Gatesville saw an 8.12% decrease in sales tax allocations, receiving $243,190 in August.
Oglesby, a town of about 500 people in northeast Coryell County, will see an increase of 11.19%. It has been allocated $2,454.35 this August.
Lampasas County will receive $137,644, which represents a major 18.39% incraese from last August’s allocation.
The city of Lampasas will receive $263,537 in August, 10.97% less than last August.
Kempner will see an increase of 6.03% from last August. It is set to receive $12,992.
