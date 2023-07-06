Kitty’s Kakery, a family owned bakery in Killeen, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the expansion of the locations shop.
The store’s location, 858 S. Fort Hood St., has tripled in size from 700 to 2,200 square feet.
During the event, there were dozens who attended the ceremony to show support for the business run by Katherine Alvarez. She invited the community to try some tasty treats and win a raffle.
“It is delicious — like mouth-watering, finger licking delicious,“ said Christen Zapata. a frequent customer of the bakery, which specializes in cakes, pies, brownies and other treats.
Alvarez operated Kitty’s Kakery out of her home for years, and then opened the shop in October 2021.
Over the years the bakery extended the menu items with more options. It now has cheese cakes, wedding cakes, cookies, with much more along with vegan friendly options and other alternatives.
“They have .. gluten-free stuff so there’s a lot of people who have dairy restrictions, and she has a wide variety for when it comes to that.“ Zapata informed KDH during the ceremony.
There were mini sandwiches, fruits, drinks and other finger foods available at the event.
Attendees who made a purchase Thursday were be entered into the raffle to win a 6-inch custom-styled cake valued up to $120.
The event came towards an end with smiles filling the air.
“We just want to thank the community for supporting us for the last year and a half,” Alvarez said to more than 20 people who attended.
The bakery is closed on Sundays nad Mondays, for the other days they are open for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information on the bakery, visit the Facebook page at Kitty’s Kakery or email the shop at kittyskakery@gmail.com.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
