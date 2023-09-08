The Phantom Warrior Brewing Company in Killeen hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to commemorate the company joining the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce.
The brewing company owner, John Valentine, expressed his excitement with the Herald on how the company is ready to serve more locals in the area.
“It’s (a ribbon-cutting) just to make people aware that we’re here and available for people to schedule parties and come out for a beer or to come to comedy night,” Valentine said before the event.
The brewery is at 400 Cheyenne Drive, and used to be called Iron Gauntlet Brauhaus, a veteran owned business which was bought out for $1 last year by Operation Phantom Support.
Operation Phantom Support is a nonprofit that helps active-duty military, veterans and first responders in whichever way they can.
After the original owner of Iron Gauntlet got ready to close down her business, Valentine wanted to keep the veteran—owned legacy alive and decided to take over as the owner. He renamed the business to Phantom Warrior Brewing Company in November of 2022.
Now the business is providing fresh beer and beer-brewing equipment to people in the Killeen-Fort Cavazos surrounding areas.
“We’re open six days a week,” Valentine said.
For more information on Phantom Warrior Brewing Company’s upcoming events or to schedule your own event with them, go to the website at phantomwarriorbrewingcompany.com.
