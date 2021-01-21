A new hair and beauty business is coming to a Killeen shopping center next month.
Shenice Jones is the CEO and founder of She Jay’s Hair Collection which is online business selling beauty products, but will now also have a physical location in south Killeen.
The business will be located at 2707 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 105, and the ribbon cutting for the new business will be at noon on Feb. 8. That will also be the first day the business will be open.
Jones said she began the She Jay’s business online in April 2019.
“Our goal is to offer women, of all walks of life and backgrounds, the opportunity to have a variety of beauty options at the most affordable price possible, and these women we refer to as “Sister Queens!” She Jay’s prioritizes the Queen’s experience. We want our Queens to experience the most comfortable and friendly atmosphere possible. We want to deliver the absolute best quality in our products that are unbeatable in our area,” Jones said in a news release on Wednesday.
Jones also spoke on what it has been like trying to expand her business to a physical location during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I haven’t had too many issues with COVID, however, I do intend to implement social distancing and wearing a mask as well as minimizing my capacity,” she said.
Finally, Jones discussed what it means to her to be able to expand her business.
“I will not only be able to offer my products and services online but will also be able to have a physical location to offer products and services to all women at a competitive price,” Jones said.
Anyone interested in the business can visit www.shejayshaircollection.com.
