The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will hold a socially distant ribbon cutting for Premium PIX Studios, 17 College St., at 1 p.m. Thursday. The public is invited to attend and help welcome this new business to the community.
Premium PIX Studios offers photography for weddings, professional headshots, events, high school seniors, fashion, boudoir and more. The company also offers studio rental, digital photo retouching, graphic design, business and personal branding, web page development and commercial and ad development, according to a news release from the chamber.
The office hours for Premium PIX Studios are Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and appointments may be requested for other times.
For more information about this ribbon cutting contact Ibelice Rivera, ibelice@killeenchamber.com, or 254-526-9551.
