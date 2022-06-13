Local performing arts and special events center Endeavors, 868 S. Fort Hood Street, is celebrating one year in business this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. — and they’re inviting the public to celebrate.
The celebratory event will include music, free hot dogs and hamburgers, a play land and bounce house, performances and giveaways.
“It’s just my family’s way of saying thank you to our customers for their business and support over the past year,” said Monique Stone, co-owner and manager of day-to-day operations according to a news release.
Speaking on Killeen, Stone said “the city is small but beautiful, the people are friendly and supportive and the venue is a jewel.”
In the release, Stone mentioned an increase in private venue bookings, and turnout for the Endeavors Non-Profit Performing Arts Summer Youth Program. The venue is owned and operated by Monique, Claude and Ursula Stone.
In addition to food and fun, residents will have the opportunity to tour the 3,600 square foot venue in the 440 plaza.
