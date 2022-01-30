The North Killeen Downtown Start-up Program and the City of Killeen Small Business Relief Program will be open for applications Feb. 1.
A total of $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money has been designated specifically for downtown and north Killeen businesses — and it will not have to be repaid.
The goal is to build stronger communities and allow more access to economic opportunities in areas disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a previous Herald article.
Current small businesses, with 50 or fewer employees, that have experienced financial hardships can request up to $10,000 if they meet with the seven eligibility requirements listed on the city’s website at killeentexas.gov/communitydevelopment
If new businesses meet the four eligibility requirements listed on the city’s website, there is no limit to the amount each business can request.
New entrepreneurs can apply for a grant at killeentexas.gov/downtown.
Nonprofits, publicly traded companies, and franchises are not eligible under either category. Nonprofits may be eligible for another city of Killeen American Rescue Plan Act fund to be announced at a later date, according to the city’s website.
Josie McKinney, chef and owner of Let’s Eat Texas, said she conversed with city officials as the plans for these grants were being discussed.
“My restaurant is across from the municipal courthouse,” McKinney said. “They came across and we chatted quite a bit about how it would impact the downtown and the best ways to make sure that businesses could qualify for it — what businesses are struggling with and how that could help them.”
McKinney said she is excited about the ray of hope for both current and prospective downtown companies.
“When COVID hit, it felt like everybody was out there by themselves,” McKinney said. “With the events starting back up downtown, it feels like the city is reconnecting with the businesses owners downtown.”
Downtown businesses depend on that partnership, she said.
“We really need to attract more businesses downtown,” McKinney said. “We have some really great businesses down here. It wouldn’t take many more businesses — we could really be a destination. We’re not very far away from that.”
As of July 2021, the city’s vacancy rate for downtown buildings was an estimated at 70%, according to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
McKinney encouraged residents to see for sale and vacancy signs as an opportunity — and the grants the city is offering can help make those dreams a reality.
“I hope they give proper consideration for businesses already here and people who present really good business plans. It seems like a lot of money, but it’s going to go fast,” McKinney said. “If I could sit down with the whole city council and convince them to heavily consider businesses that have survived COVID so far — we’re here to stay. And new businesses as well—they are going to make a really great impact downtown. I hope they use the money for both of those.”
One such business is Tharpe’s Boot and Shoe Repair, which has served Killeen residents for almost 70 years. Owner and operator Monika Tharpe said her mother opened the store, which has been a prominent downtown business since 1954 according to their website.
“The grants are really good — you have to jump on it very quick,” Tharpe said. “Get your paperwork done and done right. I was talking to one of the guys and he said that they were willing to work with the merchants and people down here. And that’s good.”
Once the $1 million has been allocated, there will be no more funds available.
Unlike the last grants Tharpe remembers being designated for improving storefronts, these can be used for any aspect of business development — to include inventory — so long as they have proper documentation of how they want to use the funds. The grants may incentivize businesses to stay downtown and make it really work, she said.
“I hope the city does right by us downtown,” Tharpe said. “We do them right, we hope they’ll do us right and help us grow.”
The owner of Blades Barber Shop agreed the grants are a good opportunity for downtown businesses.
“COVID impacted everybody’s businesses, especially service industry businesses” according to the owner of the barber shop who is known by the one-name moniker Tyrone and declined to give the Herald his last name. “The ability to adapt and coming up with strategies to stay in businesses is the key.”
Tyrone said his shop has been downtown for more than 20 years. While he believes the grants are a good opportunity for businesses, completing the revitalization project downtown would do even more for those businesses.
“Ramping that back up and finishing what they started would help out just as much as the grants and such,” Tyrone said. “Bring resources for things the people that work here. Taking the H-E-B out was not a good look for people who live down here.”
In addition to helping the businesses thrive, Tyrone said he would like to see more options for the residents and workers downtown to shop for food and other essentials — besides the dollar store.
Community members expressed skepticism about the new grants in response to the announcement in the Killeen Daily Herald.
Harker Heights resident Colin Cruz commented on the Herald Facebook page that he would like to see the city do more for the area infrastructure.
“I’m glad they can find and see those setbacks for local businesses, I hope this will reach beyond ‘downtown,’” Cruz said. “We’ve got to find a way to keep the community and business here.”
Cruz remarked how residents who live and work in the area spend their money in Austin.
“As I’m new to Harker Heights, I haven’t seen anything about a city economic development corporation or division in Killeen or Harker Heights, maybe I’m missing it,” Cruz said. “Killeen is too busy building multi-million-dollar schools with no teachers, and on the back end, no jobs for kids graduating if they decide the trade route.”
Cruz said he believes high crime rates are the direct result of no infrastructure or career options in the area besides the Army.
To view the full FAQs for the Small Business Relief Program, go to https://bit.ly/3IFZHnB. To view the full FAQs for the North Killeen Downtown Start-up Program, go to https://bit.ly/3rKjwDA.
