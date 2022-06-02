Several Killeen businesses are doing their part for victims and survivors of the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24.
Top Koat Nail Studio, 412 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., and Masfajitas Mexican Restaurant held donation drives over the past two weeks to raise money to donate to the Robb School Memorial Fund.
Samantha Santos, the owner of Top Koat Nail Studio, said that she contributed 40% of the proceeds from every sale last week to the memorial fund. Santos declined to say how much she had raised.
Similarly, Masfajitas, a chain restaurant with six locations, encouraged staff to donate some of their tips and held a donation drive for customers on Wednesday. In addition, Chris Chavez, general manager for the Killeen location at 1908 E. Central Texas Expressway, said that owners for the chain’s six locations will donate as well.
Chavez was unable to provide a final number as he said the chain was still counting the donations, but he was able to verify that the Killeen location raised approximately $1,000.
“Once we saw the social media post, we decided as a company to contribute to the fund,” Chavez said.
Robb school memorial fund
Both businesses donated to the Robb School memorial Fund, a fund set up by the First State Bank of Uvalde to assist victims and survivors of the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24.
Parties interested in donating to the Robb School Memorial Fund should call 830-356-2273 for any questions.
Donations can be dropped of at any of the bank’s branch locations or mailed to: PO Box 1908, Uvalde TX 78802. First National Bank Texas has also partnered to facilitate donation to the fund.
Checks should be made payable to the Robb School Memorial Fund, and residents can also donate by sending a Zelle payment to robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com.
If Zelle asks for a first and last name, donators should use the following:
First Name: Robb
Last Name: School
