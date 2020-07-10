A prominent Killeen businessman is receiving backlash online after he posted a statement on Facebook littered with racial slurs last week.
Jim Wright, the owner of Jim Wright Company in Killeen, said he has received over 100 phone calls from people complaining about the post.
He said he did not intend for the post to be racist toward anyone and that if he could take it back he would.
“It was giving examples of racist words, not trying to be racist,” Wright said.
The Jim Wright Company was established in 1974 in Killeen and operates in residential and commercial real estate development, including many rental properties.
The post asked, “why is it only whites can be racist?”
Wright said he did not mean to hurt anyone with the post and that about half of his staff are minorities, and he does not think they would call him a racist.
Jonathan Hildner is one of the founders of the Let’s Move Killeen, which has organized Black Lives Matter protests, and he provided comments over the phone on Friday.
“The issue is that it has been more than this post. The community reacted that they were not surprised by Wright’s comments,” Hildner said.
He also said what he thinks Wright could do following the post.
“I think at the very least he can come out with an official apology. I also think it’s time that he shows his support in the Black and brown community,” Hildner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.