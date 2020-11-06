A local car dealership has received Purple Heart designation for its commitment to service from members of the military and veterans.
All American Chevrolet in Killeen received the designation from the Department of Texas Military Order of the Purple Heart on Friday morning.
Austin Bitner, the general manager of All American Chevrolet, discussed receiving the designation on Friday.
“This store has a lot of veterans. The Purple Heart in and of itself means a lot to a lot of people here ... so teaming up with this great group of people has been phenomenal, and receiving this award has meant a lot to the store,” Bitner said.
Gustav Wittschack, the state commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, discussed why the dealership received the designation.
“It’s because of their support for veterans and everything they do for veterans and the employees,” Wittschack said.
He added that this is only the second car dealership to receive the Purple Heart designation. The first was in New York.
“Not everybody can get it,” Wittschack said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.