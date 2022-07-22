John Crutchfield, the President and CEO of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and Killeen Economic Development Corporation, has announced his retirement from both organizations, effective Aug. 31, the organizations said in a news release on Friday.
Replacing Crutchfield will be Scott Connell, officials said.
“Crutchfield has served as the President and CEO for the past 18 years, beginning in October of 2004. Crutchfield names his greatest successes to be those of lasting, quality relationships with staff, and with business, community, government, and military leaders. Crutchfield is also proud that during his tenure as President and CEO he was able to aid in the creation of Texas A&M University – Central Texas and Interstate 14. During retirement Crutchfield plans to spend more time with his wife Sheila,” according to the release.
Connell will start on Sept. 1 and “brings over 36 years of economic development and chamber of commerce experience to Killeen,” according to the release. “Most recently he served as Vice President at the Temple Economic Development Corporation in Temple, TX. Prior to his work in Temple he served several communities throughout Texas and North Carolina.”
CEO Search Committee Chair Michael Linnemann said in the release that Connell “has a proven background of success and the right tools to lead our organizations into the future.” Connell’s hiring as the leader of the Killeen Chamber and EDC come at a critical juncture as the city of Killeen reconsiders its relationship with the latter organization.
During his 36 years in the economic development sector, officials said that Connell “worked at the local level working in public and private sectors for small cities as well as major metropolitan areas.” Previous employers include McKesson, Dell Inc., McLane Company, Stanley Tools, Pioneer Natural Resources, Niagara Bottling and Atos.
Connell holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from University of Texas at Austin, holds a Certified Economic Developer designation and is a graduate of the Advanced Economic Development Leadership program. He is a current member of the Texas Economic Development Council, a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers, International Economic Development Council, Industrial Asset Management Council, and several other member organizations, the release said.
He was recognized as one of Consultant Connect’s 2015 North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers.
The search for a new president and CEO, which began in January, was aided by the Dallas-based PACE group, a executive leadership recruitment firm.
