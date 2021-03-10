A Killeen nonprofit organization that has been around nearly a year hosted a ribbon cutting with the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.
The nonprofit, A Step Together, serves foster families and foster kids by providing different resources they may need during the adoption process or while raising a foster child.
Charla Chambers is the owner of the nonprofit and said they have been active remotely in the Killeen area since March 15, 2020.
“We’ll be doing community events, drives, hair clinics, anything we possibly can to get the kids in the community involved,” Chambers said.
She added that while the nonprofit has been active for over a year, they currently do not have a building to operate out of.
The ribbon cutting was held at the Killeen chamber office downtown.
Chambers runs the nonprofit remotely out of her home and with local foster agencies.
“I was a former foster kid myself, so I know what it’s like to be in the system. I know how it feels to grow out of the system and I know how it still affects me, so I just want to be able to make a difference to the other kids, as well, and just help them through it because it’s hard,” she said.
Those interested in the nonprofit and want to know more about it can call Chambers at 254-345-2902 or email her at charla.chambers@asteptogether.com.
