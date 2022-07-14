Killeen’s first HTeaO location is opening Friday at noon.
The grand opening will feature a ribbon cutting and will kick-start several promotions for the store.
The store at 4219 S. Clear Creek Road is one of 52 such locations in Texas for the tea franchise which opened its first store in Midland in 2018.
Another ribbon cutting at the store hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will be held July 22 at 11 a.m.
