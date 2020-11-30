The previously planned Public Policy Luncheon on Public Safety hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce has been canceled.
The event was planned for 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 but has been canceled as a result of rising COVID-19 cases, according to Jennifer Hetzel, the director of research for the chamber.
She added that the luncheon will likely be rescheduled for early 2021.
