Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce employees are still working remotely following a fire earlier this month that damaged the chamber’s building in downtown Killeen.
Since the Dec. 6 fire, chamber staff transitioned to working remotely. The chamber’s Communication and Projects Manager Tanner Carlson said earlier this week “the situation involving the fire at our building is still an ongoing investigation and we haven’t received word as to a specific time or date when it will be done.”
The chamber staff are working from home and local businesses and community members have offered their office space to help, Carlson said. The work the chamber does for the community and its businesses is fully operational, he said.
Officials have said the fire appears to have started in or behind one of several portable toilets that were near the chamber building, 1 Santa Fe Plaza Drive,
The chamber building — an old train depot built in 1913 — had significant damage on the outside of the structure.
