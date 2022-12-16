Chamber

Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce employees are still working remotely following a fire earlier this month that damaged the chamber’s building in downtown Killeen. The backside of the building was damaged.

 Jacob Brooks | Herald

Since the Dec. 6 fire, chamber staff transitioned to working remotely. The chamber’s Communication and Projects Manager Tanner Carlson said earlier this week “the situation involving the fire at our building is still an ongoing investigation and we haven’t received word as to a specific time or date when it will be done.”

