Chick-fil-A is officially back in Killeen.
Though, strictly speaking, the restaurant has been up and running since May 19, Killeen’s Chick-fil-A location at 1400 E. Central Texas Expressway had yet to hold a grand re-opening, which it did Wednesday afternoon.
“I just want to say that we’re glad to be back and thank you for the support,” location owner Jay Early said during the ribbon cutting. “Oh, and eat more chicken!”
The ribbon cutting was hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, and was attended by members of the Killeen business community, as well as Early’s wife and two children, as a show of support for the location. Early was also presented with a certificate of excellence by the Chamber.
The Chick-fil-A location closed March 3 to undergo interior and exterior renovations, as well as for revamping of the location’s two drive-thru lanes.
Interior renovations included removing the kids play area and extending the restaurant’s dining facilities. The restaurant was anticipated to be closed for nearly 13 weeks, or three months, but reopened early after 11 weeks.
In the meantime, the Harker Heights Chick-fil-A, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, opened a third lane to accommodate sandwich seekers from Killeen.
Since expanding to two lanes, the Killeen location has more or less done away with window servicing, as residents order directly from a garrison of drive-thru staff who take orders from each driver and deliver sandwiches to the car as drivers make their way through the drive-thru line.
Chick-fil-a staff are equipped with reflective vests, work under a protective awning and have ready access to water during the warm Texas days.
“We try to take care of our staff,” Early said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.